The hotel is steps away from the glistening Guadalquivir river, around 2.5km far from the AVE train station, and very close to Alameda de Hércules – sometimes called ‘a city within a city’ because of its plethora of bars, restaurants, and night clubs.

The Alameda is home to the oldest public garden in Europe and is also the largest plaza (square) in Sevilla – a lovely place for an evening stroll after a lively dinner with friends. If you are travelling with kids to Isla Mágica (a kids’ theme and water park featuring everything from super-fast water slides to roller coaster rides), know that the hotel is within walking distance from the park.

The Renacimiento – winner of the Best MICE Hotel in Spain prize at the World Travel Awards – is a sizeable, comfortable resort – one with 295 spacious, well-lit rooms. Its interiors have recently been renovated, so rooms are modern and colourful, bearing details such as printed murals, designer lighting, and wooden flooring. Sizes range from the Deluxe Room (measuring 40m2) to the Presidential Suite – which is just about as luxurious as you can imagine. There are also spaces that are perfect for families, such as the Family Deluxe Suite – measuring 50m2 containing a Master bedroom and a large living room with a pull-out sofa.

The Hotel is as focused on business as it is on pleasure. It has no less than 5000m2 of space for events and conferences, distributed into 25 separate areas (with a total capacity of 1,200 persons). These areas cater well to the human need for connection with nature, since they are surrounded by 10,000m2 of gardens which have been pruned and preened to perfection.