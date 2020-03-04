Last year, one of Andalusía’s most beautiful cities, Sevilla, broke its own tourism record, with over three million tourists making their way to the old city centre to view sites like the Real Alcázar de Sevilla or the Giralda.
As a city which has played host to everything from the Expo to the Game of Thrones series, Sevilla also has excellent hotels that boast a blend of location, views, and comfort – and one of the very best, is five-star sensation, the Barceló Renacimiento. The Renacimiento boasts an ultra-modern design based on New York’s Guggenheim Museum. It comprises three circular buildings that pay homage to Christopher Columbus’ three ships: the Niña, Pinta and Santa María.
The hotel is steps away from the glistening Guadalquivir river, around 2.5km far from the AVE train station, and very close to Alameda de Hércules – sometimes called ‘a city within a city’ because of its plethora of bars, restaurants, and night clubs.
The Alameda is home to the oldest public garden in Europe and is also the largest plaza (square) in Sevilla – a lovely place for an evening stroll after a lively dinner with friends. If you are travelling with kids to Isla Mágica (a kids’ theme and water park featuring everything from super-fast water slides to roller coaster rides), know that the hotel is within walking distance from the park.
The Renacimiento – winner of the Best MICE Hotel in Spain prize at the World Travel Awards – is a sizeable, comfortable resort – one with 295 spacious, well-lit rooms. Its interiors have recently been renovated, so rooms are modern and colourful, bearing details such as printed murals, designer lighting, and wooden flooring. Sizes range from the Deluxe Room (measuring 40m2) to the Presidential Suite – which is just about as luxurious as you can imagine. There are also spaces that are perfect for families, such as the Family Deluxe Suite – measuring 50m2 containing a Master bedroom and a large living room with a pull-out sofa.
The Hotel is as focused on business as it is on pleasure. It has no less than 5000m2 of space for events and conferences, distributed into 25 separate areas (with a total capacity of 1,200 persons). These areas cater well to the human need for connection with nature, since they are surrounded by 10,000m2 of gardens which have been pruned and preened to perfection.
Families and businesspersons alike gather at the Restaurante Colón – where a hearty American buffet service gives tourists the energising start they need to check out all the city sites. If you have special dietary needs, the buffet has many foods catered to specific conditions – including gluten-free and low-calorie options for those wishing to stay light on their feet. A second restaurant – Gastrobar La Santa María – has a wide array of tapas and snacks – including freshly made croquettes, burgers and chips – perfect with a chilled glass of beer. This venue has a lovely al fresco dining area, which is perfect to soak in the rays in the spring and summer, and even on warmer winter days.
If you are craving a juicy steak, then the Hotel’s Barbecue Grill Restaurant & Lounge will be the ideal spot to rest and recuperate after a day’s sightseeing. This venue has a menu and a wide range of à la carte selections. The entrées and sides are great as well, and include a croqueta medley (featuring hake, ham, and mushrooms), quesadillas, salads, nachos with fresh guacamole, and more. Down your meal with a bottle of Rueda or Ribera del Duero, or choose from a select list of wines by the glass.
Sevilla is a city of immense beauty; one where the eye encounters aesthetically pleasing structures effortlessly. It is also a city for fun, of course; with as many clubs and restaurants as places for the whole family to bond, such as Isla Mágica. The Hotel Renacimiento offers luxury resort living close to these attractions, with a beautiful heated indoor pool, an outdoor pool, and a lively children’s pool in which to simply ‘be’ with your loved ones between your many adventures and escapades. Fitness buffs take note – you will find plenty of opportunity to give yourself a fabulous workout at the gym and sauna. After all, all holidays should involve a bit of renewal as much as they do discovery.
