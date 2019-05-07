When you are on holiday for over a week, the idea of a home-cooked meal and a large space in which to chill with the family really hits the spot. The Fuerte Estepona in Estepona, a frontline beach hotel that is just 15 minutes away from Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, has identified and fulfilled this demand, with rooms, suites, and apartments catered to different traveller types.
The Fuerte Estepona caters for different types of tourists. On the one hand, couples, friend duos and solo travellers generally opt for a stay at one of 150 rooms, while those desiring a more home-like feel book the one- or two-bedroom apartments, all of which come with their own kitchen. The rest of the hotel is common to both types of guest. One of the biggest highlights of the Fuerte is its green space, spread out over 25,000m2.
The hotel is the perfect instance of how adult and family-centred accommodation can work well together, given the right layout. Take the swimming pool zones, one of which is designated just for kids. The garden area, meanwhile, is split into two sections – one for families and the other for grownups.
Most of the Fuerte Estepona is for everyone, including the restaurants. El Olivo, the place where guests tuck into hearty buffet breakfasts and Mediterranean dinners, stays true to the Fuerte’s passion for healthy, seasonal cuisine. The elegant Bar Noble naturally attracts adult guests (with its sophisticated cocktail list), while families can be seen tucking into sandwiches and salads at the Pool Bar.
There are also fun activities to be enjoyed by all. These include gazpacho and sangria making workshops, Spanish lessons, bicycle trail riding, and the Forti Club with many tempting activities for kids aged four to 12.
Having mentioned the major attractions at the Hotel, the question remains: what makes the Suites and Apartments so special for families? For one, there is more space. Thus, even the one-bedroom suite has its own lounge, plus capacity for two adults and two children (the latter snooze on the sofa bed). Pets are permitted upon request, which is great news for those who consider their pooch as very much part of the family.
The apartments offer something extra special: a fully equipped kitchen and washing machine, both of which are crucial when you are staying for more than a few days. To give you an idea of sizes, the one-bedroom suite measures 68m2, while the one-bedroom apartment with sea view boasts dimensions of between 68m2 and 150m2.
For visitors who prefer more space, try the two-bedroom suite (90m2 – 150m2) or the two-bedroom apartment, with similar measurements. The latter is arguably the best choice for those who are used to having two bathrooms at home. In this suite, one bathroom contains a bath and the other, a shower. The three-bedroom apartment, meanwhile, measures 164m2 –180m2 and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious lounge, and a furnished terrace with heavenly sea and mountain views.
The ‘adults only’ hotel concept is doing a roaring trade across Spain, with many millennial travellers not quite as enamoured by the pitter-patter of tiny feet (and the colossal yells emitted by tiny lungs) as their parents. However, the key to creating silent or more buzzing spaces in a hotel, surely lies in the design.
The Fuerte Estepona has managed to create a smooth marriage of spaces catering to different demands and budgets. Whether your aim is to bond as a family, enjoy a chic adults-only getaway, or simply find yourself amid the serene Mediterranean and carefully manicured gardens, you will undoubtedly find your ‘secret nook’ in this relaxing resort.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF FUERTE HOTELS