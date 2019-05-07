Most of the Fuerte Estepona is for everyone, including the restaurants. El Olivo, the place where guests tuck into hearty buffet breakfasts and Mediterranean dinners, stays true to the Fuerte’s passion for healthy, seasonal cuisine. The elegant Bar Noble naturally attracts adult guests (with its sophisticated cocktail list), while families can be seen tucking into sandwiches and salads at the Pool Bar.

There are also fun activities to be enjoyed by all. These include gazpacho and sangria making workshops, Spanish lessons, bicycle trail riding, and the Forti Club with many tempting activities for kids aged four to 12.

Having mentioned the major attractions at the Hotel, the question remains: what makes the Suites and Apartments so special for families? For one, there is more space. Thus, even the one-bedroom suite has its own lounge, plus capacity for two adults and two children (the latter snooze on the sofa bed). Pets are permitted upon request, which is great news for those who consider their pooch as very much part of the family.

The apartments offer something extra special: a fully equipped kitchen and washing machine, both of which are crucial when you are staying for more than a few days. To give you an idea of sizes, the one-bedroom suite measures 68m2, while the one-bedroom apartment with sea view boasts dimensions of between 68m2 and 150m2.