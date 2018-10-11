If you are travelling with kids, ask for a first-floor room leading out to a small garden area. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of tea while the kids play in the grass. The Fuerte Grazalema is pet-friendly, which is great news for travelers like myself who don’t like to go anywhere without their four-pawed friend.

The Fuerte Grazalema works in close conjunction with Experiencia Outdoor, with whom I recently engaged in a trekking adventure (featured in this month’s Travel section). Upon our arrival, the receptionist handed us a map of the area’s most famous walking routes. There are so many you won’t be able to complete them all in one stay. My family and I stayed for three nights and managed two routes, which is pretty good considering each route can comprise a total of over 10kms (five going, five for the return).

After an adventurous day out, it was a joy to come home to a hearty dinner. When booking, you can opt for the breakfast and dinner buffet option, which is super well priced and certainly value for your money. Both breakfast and dinner provided a wealth of options… freshly grilled fish, pasta, homemade soups, fresh fruit, yoghurts, naughty desserts… there was also a cook on hand to freshly cook everything from pancakes or fried eggs and bacon in the morning, to a freshly grilled steak at night.

At midday, guests can dine on an à la carte menu. As we were away on treks during the day, we stopped in the pueblo for lunch. Grazalema is home to a host of great tapas bars and restaurants, so it is definitely worth getting away for at least one meal a day. Back at the Hotel, guests enjoyed barbecued lunches, something I am definitely looking forward to trying on my next stay.

The Hotel Fuerte, famed for its commitment to recycling and energy saving, has found an ideal home in an area that is currently fighting to keep its natural resources intact. If relaxation, time spent with family, and reconnecting with nature is on your mind, you couldn’t make a better choice than this.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE HOTEL FUERTE GRAZALEMA

www.fuertehoteles.com