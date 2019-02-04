Five-Star Accommodation

There are 67 rooms at La Bobadilla to choose from though if you are after something particularly romantic, it’s got to be the Deluxe Superior room (with a free-standing tub in the bathroom) or the Deluxe Superior Room (with a beautiful wrought-iron terrace, perfect for enjoying breakfast for two). Larger suites are also available, including the Junior Suite (boasting its own balcony or terrace). The ultimate in luxury has got to be the Suite Deluxe Boabdil (with its couples’ whirlpool), though if you are travelling with family, the Deluxe Family Suite (featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private garden and a spacious living room) is ideal.

What’s for Dinner?

La Bobadilla is very much into the slow food and zero-kilometre concepts, with restaurants serving innovative, creative cuisine that is particularly well enjoyed on al fresco terrace, overlooking the rolling hills and greenery. Restaurante Cortijo serves traditional Andalusian treats, Restaurante La Finca takes the gourmet factor up a notch, and the Hotel’s two seasonal restaurants (La Plaza and Mirador) serve lighter food and grilled and rice dishes, respectively.

Fun and Relaxation Make Perfect Bedfellows

There is plenty to do at this resort, so pack both sporty and elegant outfits. Enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail at Bar La Plaza, wind down at the spa (with treatment rooms and a hydrotherapy centre), work out at the gym, or enjoy a host of free sports including tennis, paddle tennis, cycling, and swimming in the heated outdoor pool. Other activities can be arranged as well, including horseback riding or enjoying an outdoor picnic. If privacy is key, inquire about the VIP area, with four Balinese beds on which to sleep your cares away. If you are visiting La Bobadilla some time soon, make sure to ask the staff about the different experiences on offer; they have dedicated services for newlyweds, foodies, fitness buffs, and wellness fans. They can also recommend a host of activities in nearby sites, including the Sierra Nevada ski resort, La Alhambra Palace in Granada, and much more!

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE HOTEL LA BOBADILLA