If you are up to date on the latest happenings in the luxury tourism sector, then you may already know that the Hotel La Bobadilla in Granada was one of two Barceló hotels to be nominated for the upcoming Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2019.
The other was the Asia Gardens in Alicante, which is competing for the Best Family Resort in Europe prize. The Bobadilla, a magical palace-like structure ensconced within 350 hectares of forest, was nominated for Best Ecological Hotel in Europe and the Mediterranean.
Romantic Beginnings
Over 25 years ago, a savvy Swiss businessman dreamed of a scenic place in which to live and savour the beauty of Andalucía to the full. He built a hotel that was nestled between oaks, olive trees and almond groves, in the countryside between Málaga and Granada. The resort would be a haven of peace and greenery; every day, guests would wake up to the sound of birds and get ready for an active day in the arms of Mother Nature.
Arab-Andalusí Influences
The Bobadilla was designed by Jesús del Valle and recently redecorated by Meridiana. Its architectural style borrows heavily from the old Andalusian palaces, with homage paid to Arabian architecture and forms. The interiors celebrate the warmth of country life, boasting a blend of rustic and modern furniture and styles.
An Eco Lover’s Paradise
Talk about taking sustainability to the next level! The Hotel is run on energy obtained from olive pits. It has its own biomass power plant, which generates enough energy to heat rooms as well as the water required by the whole resort. The establishment invites guests to enjoy nature in many ways: through visits to the organic garden, bicycle rides, horse riding, seasonal cuisine, and wellness treatments made with natural products.
Five-Star Accommodation
There are 67 rooms at La Bobadilla to choose from though if you are after something particularly romantic, it’s got to be the Deluxe Superior room (with a free-standing tub in the bathroom) or the Deluxe Superior Room (with a beautiful wrought-iron terrace, perfect for enjoying breakfast for two). Larger suites are also available, including the Junior Suite (boasting its own balcony or terrace). The ultimate in luxury has got to be the Suite Deluxe Boabdil (with its couples’ whirlpool), though if you are travelling with family, the Deluxe Family Suite (featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private garden and a spacious living room) is ideal.
What’s for Dinner?
La Bobadilla is very much into the slow food and zero-kilometre concepts, with restaurants serving innovative, creative cuisine that is particularly well enjoyed on al fresco terrace, overlooking the rolling hills and greenery. Restaurante Cortijo serves traditional Andalusian treats, Restaurante La Finca takes the gourmet factor up a notch, and the Hotel’s two seasonal restaurants (La Plaza and Mirador) serve lighter food and grilled and rice dishes, respectively.
Fun and Relaxation Make Perfect Bedfellows
There is plenty to do at this resort, so pack both sporty and elegant outfits. Enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail at Bar La Plaza, wind down at the spa (with treatment rooms and a hydrotherapy centre), work out at the gym, or enjoy a host of free sports including tennis, paddle tennis, cycling, and swimming in the heated outdoor pool. Other activities can be arranged as well, including horseback riding or enjoying an outdoor picnic. If privacy is key, inquire about the VIP area, with four Balinese beds on which to sleep your cares away. If you are visiting La Bobadilla some time soon, make sure to ask the staff about the different experiences on offer; they have dedicated services for newlyweds, foodies, fitness buffs, and wellness fans. They can also recommend a host of activities in nearby sites, including the Sierra Nevada ski resort, La Alhambra Palace in Granada, and much more!
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE HOTEL LA BOBADILLA