The year 2022 was a great one for the Palacio Solecio Hotel – a palatial hotel located in an 18th-century building that maintains the architectural and artistic style of the original edifice. In this year, it was chosen as Best Urban Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler. This is a prestigious achievement that reflects the excellence of its design, service, and gastronomic offering.
WORDS Marisa Cutillas PHOTOGRAPHY Hotel Palacio Solecio Málaga
The year 2022 was a great one for the Palacio Solecio Hotel – a palatial hotel located in an 18th-century building that maintains the architectural and artistic style of the original edifice. In this year, it was chosen as Best Urban Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler. This is a prestigious achievement that reflects the excellence of its design, service, and gastronomic offering.
WORDS Marisa Cutillas PHOTOGRAPHY Hotel Palacio Solecio Málaga
Steeped in History
The Hotel was originally the property of Félix Solesio – a Genovese playing card dealer and stationer who settled in Málaga to manage the Royal Card-Playing Factory of Macharaviaya. His appointment was the result of an express request of José de Gálvez – the General Minister of lands under Spanish dominion. Their aim was to supply playing cards to the U.S. and provide an economic boost to the local area and to the Malagueño Coast as a whole.
In 1789, Solesio commenced the construction of the Palace and in one of the building’s chambers, guests can view his family’s coat of arms, featuring the sun. The Palacio was home to Solesio and served as a paper warehouse for many years. However, economic difficulties caused the Palace to be embargoed in 1803. It eventually became a school for girls aged seven to 14. Today, the palace is known as ‘Solecio’ – a Castillan version of the Solesio surname.
A Myriad of Rooms
There is a wide range of room sizes to choose from, ranging from the Double Solecio (for two adults) to the Torre (a romantic, picturesque room that is the only one situated on the top floor, within the tower that crowns the building). The latter commands access to a private terrace and has exquisite views over the Málaga cathedral and the Old Town. Its interiors boast a blend of traditional and modern designs, with light colours, natural wood, and signature furniture pieces holding sway.
Star-Filled Cuisine
The Palacio Solecio is home to a cocktail bar and its signature restaurant, Balausta. The bar is located in a red brick-walled room with traditional tiled flooring and an array of colorful Andalusian furniture pieces. Here, you can sip on a host of cocktails at any time of the day. Balausta is the Hotel’s main dining spot, overseen by José Carlos García, whose eponymous restaurant has one Michelin star. This chef is known for his ability to merge traditional and avante-garde techniques to create simple yet original dishes.
The restaurant is just about as romantic as you could imagine; graceful arches, stately columns, and quality leather furniture abound. It is located in an interior portico that is bathed in light entering from a crystal dome. Diners enjoy the daily market menu for lunch and/or a tasting menu (which is available for lunch and dinner). The list of appealing dishes includes the artisanal croquetas with grilled octopus and a Tío Pepe emulsion, a degustation of goats’ cheeses from Málaga, and the seabass, apple, and mustard tartar, brought from the waters of the Málaga bay.
An Array of Experiences
There are many experiences you can enjoy with someone special at the Palacio Solecio. These include special menus, escapes for two plus tickets to the Picasso Museum, a caviar and Louis Roederer Champagne experience, and one night at the hotel plus a gastronomic menu with wine for two.
An Unbeatable Location
The beauty of the architecture surrounding you is just one of many advantages of choosing the Palacio Solecio. Its location is one of the best you could hope for in the City Centre. It is a five-minute walk from the Málaga Cathedral, a seven-minute walk from the Carmen Thyssen Museum, and a short distance from Málaga’s vibrantly beating heart: Calle Larios.