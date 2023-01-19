Steeped in History

The Hotel was originally the property of Félix Solesio – a Genovese playing card dealer and stationer who settled in Málaga to manage the Royal Card-Playing Factory of Macharaviaya. His appointment was the result of an express request of José de Gálvez – the General Minister of lands under Spanish dominion. Their aim was to supply playing cards to the U.S. and provide an economic boost to the local area and to the Malagueño Coast as a whole.

In 1789, Solesio commenced the construction of the Palace and in one of the building’s chambers, guests can view his family’s coat of arms, featuring the sun. The Palacio was home to Solesio and served as a paper warehouse for many years. However, economic difficulties caused the Palace to be embargoed in 1803. It eventually became a school for girls aged seven to 14. Today, the palace is known as ‘Solecio’ – a Castillan version of the Solesio surname.

A Myriad of Rooms

There is a wide range of room sizes to choose from, ranging from the Double Solecio (for two adults) to the Torre (a romantic, picturesque room that is the only one situated on the top floor, within the tower that crowns the building). The latter commands access to a private terrace and has exquisite views over the Málaga cathedral and the Old Town. Its interiors boast a blend of traditional and modern designs, with light colours, natural wood, and signature furniture pieces holding sway.