Mallorca’s appeal extends way beyond its capital city, Palma. Thus, areas like the Northwest Coast, famed for its unspoiled waters and powdery beaches, were the perfect choice when the Jumeirah Group decided to make its presence felt on the island. The Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa is perched on a cliff overlooking the fishing village of Port Soller. It is surrounded by the lush Tramuntana Mountains, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Hotel is three kilometres away from the town of Soller and 35 kilometres from Palma’s airport. Comprising 121 rooms and 26 suites, it is an ideal choice for those wishing to escape from the hustle and bustle of it all and enjoy a top spa experience as well as a host of adventure activities.

Guests can dip into the beautiful infinity pool, which boasts views to the sea and mountains – this spot is just about as Instagrammable as you will find. The hotel’s design, comprising low-rise buildings and modernistic, light-hued interiors, blends in beautifully with the surrounds. The entire resort covers 18,000m2 and is surrounded by garden walks and internal passageways surrounded by natural rock and native vegetation. Its flat roofs are covered in plants and tall grass, which helps to ‘camouflage’ it into the surrounding forest area.