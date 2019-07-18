Mallorca’s main airport in Palma received a record-breaking 13.9 million passengers last year, which is testimony to its pulling power not only for royalty, but also for those seeking the perfect blend of a beach/cultural vacation.
The island is home to soft sandy beaches, but also constructions like the famed La Seu Cathedral, built in a Gothic style on the site of a former Arabian mosque. The cathedral is 44 metres tall (taller than Notre Dame’s 33 metres), making it one of the most vertiginous Gothic cathedrals on the Planet. Add to this equation the allure of luxury accommodation, and you’ve got a winning combination that consistently appeals to discerning travellers.
Mallorca’s appeal extends way beyond its capital city, Palma. Thus, areas like the Northwest Coast, famed for its unspoiled waters and powdery beaches, were the perfect choice when the Jumeirah Group decided to make its presence felt on the island. The Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa is perched on a cliff overlooking the fishing village of Port Soller. It is surrounded by the lush Tramuntana Mountains, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Hotel is three kilometres away from the town of Soller and 35 kilometres from Palma’s airport. Comprising 121 rooms and 26 suites, it is an ideal choice for those wishing to escape from the hustle and bustle of it all and enjoy a top spa experience as well as a host of adventure activities.
Guests can dip into the beautiful infinity pool, which boasts views to the sea and mountains – this spot is just about as Instagrammable as you will find. The hotel’s design, comprising low-rise buildings and modernistic, light-hued interiors, blends in beautifully with the surrounds. The entire resort covers 18,000m2 and is surrounded by garden walks and internal passageways surrounded by natural rock and native vegetation. Its flat roofs are covered in plants and tall grass, which helps to ‘camouflage’ it into the surrounding forest area.
Some of the Hotel’s highlights include The Art Experience – a collection of over 400 artworks curated from the studios of 12 local creators. Equally appealing are the suites. If you are travelling as a family, we suggest the Mar Blau Suite, a stand-alone house measuring 185m2, perched on a rock surrounded by pine and ancient olive trees? The suite also has a spacious open kitchen, fireplace, and private terrace with a barbecue. The Jumeirah Port Soller is big on activities too. Join the staff to visit the sanctuary that protects black vultures, cycle along one of many routes tried-and-tested by cyclist David Millar, go trekking, or enjoy a mountain biking or climbing experience. Of course, if you simply want to relax, you will find a host of tempting treatments at the Talise Spa – home to 10 treatment rooms, a luxury hammam Suite, gym, and natural wood sauna.
Let’s not forget the food. There are three main restaurants, a bar, and a lounge area where you can enjoy a cool cocktail. Cap Roig serves fresh-from-the-sea fish, seafood, and paella. Es Fanals entices guests with a tasting menu and dramatic views over the sea. The Sunset Sushi Lounge, meanwhile, tempts you with a host of traditional sushi dishes and a gorgeous view of the sea, the mountains, and the quaint fishing port. Upon arrival, ask the staff about the ‘Unique Experiences’ programme. It contains carefully selected recommendations for activities you can enjoy on the island. These include wine tasting, bird watching, and trekking experiences.
