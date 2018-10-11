Edinburgh

Known above all as a highly popular Christmas and New Year’s destination, Scotland’s capital is suited to all seasons. One of the most romantic and poetic cities of all, this classical gem has an ambience all of its own, complete with fine museums, galleries, fantastic cityscapes and a thriving music and art scene.

Held in August, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is a celebration of comedy, theatre, art, music and creative expression that brings tens of thousands of visitors to the city, while the Edinburgh Tattoo offers live viewers a chance to see famous military parades within the iconic presence of the beautiful Edinburgh Castle. But there is more, much more, as this is also a city of ghost tours, whisky tasting, poetry, shopping, proud Scottish traditions and of regular visits to the atmospheric pubs.