1. Barcelona – 6.17 veggie restaurants / 100k inhabitants

As the saying goes, ‘in Barcelona fall in love’ and in this case fall in love with the veggies. With exactly 100 vegetarian restaurants, Barcelona takes the top ranking in Spain. A city well known for its fantastic gastronomy and emblematic dishes such as the botifarra amb mongetes, the fricandó and the carn d’olla is now also taken over by many talented chefs offering creative and imaginative vegetarian and vegan menus that can easily convert even the most reluctant.

OUR PICK: Teresa Carles (€€€)

One of the leading vegetarian restaurants. With more than 39 years of experience behind the stove, Chef Teresa Carles Borrás still maintains a constant desire for exploration and innovation with plant-based food to surprise both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.