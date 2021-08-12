The current Ferrari Roma is the perfect way to experience a modern Daytona without breaking the bank. It even looks like a Daytona with its long bonnet, stubby tail and 2+2 seating. Of course, given modern performance and safety technology, it’s a far better car in every respect, but don’t tell that to the Ferrari faithful!

According to Ferrari, the car does indeed echo a bygone automotive era and departs from the styling themes of most current Ferrari road cars. It was introduced under the slogan La Nuova Dolce Vita to signify this design approach. Knowledgeable enthusiasts could easily point to several Ferraris of the past from which inspiration for the Roma was gleaned. While it could theoretically take four passengers, rear seat occupants had better be either very young or very tolerant. Few 2+2 designs by any maker offer more than a place to throw a coat or a soft piece of luggage.