As with so many BMW models, there will be an M performance version. The basic car uses a 4-cylinder, turbocharged, 2.0-litre engine and the M40i has a 3.0-litre turbocharged V-6. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and there is no manual box available. Given current trends in sports car transmission, not too many buyers will mourn the missing manual gearbox, though for some it will be a dealbreaker.

Inside the car, everything is up to BMW’s widely praised standard of finish and convenience. Prominent are a 10.2-inch screen for the infotainment system and an instrument cluster that’s entirely digital and very easy to scan, with a screen similar in size to the satnav/stereo unit. Options include a head-up display on the windscreen (a first for this model) and an enhanced Harmon Kardon sound system.

BMW has brought us a more dynamic Z4 with some very worthwhile features. There are virtually no carryovers from the old car anywhere, making it truly an all-new model. If it has the same lengthy production run as its predecessor, new owners will be happy that their vehicle will not date for a very long time to come. The car should give close competitors in this market a run for their money and the Z4 might just end up being the best of the bunch in the immediate future.

ENGINE: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo or 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbo (M).

TRANSMISSION: 8-speed automatic.

ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h in 4.6-secs (M).

TOP SPEED: 250 km/h (both versions).

I LIKED: The new Z4 has a sportier stance than its predecessor and the convertible roof is a major improvement over earlier fabric units. Excellent response and handling from both variants, with the edge obviously going to the M version. BMW has managed to keep pricing close to the earlier model so the new car represents very good value.

I DIDN’T LIKE: No manual transmission available for buyers who’d prefer one.

MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Mercedes-Benz SLC, Audi TT Roadster, Porsche Boxster.

WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers who want a fun-to-drive roadster but want to keep the price reasonable. BMW enthusiasts who must have the latest sports car from the Bavarian carmaker. Owners of rival Mercedes, Audi and Porsche products who’d like to make a change.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: From €52.924, available now.

WORDS TONY WHITNEY PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF BMW