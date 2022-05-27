MAKING THE MOST OF THE SOUTHERN SPANISH EXPERIENCE

Club Med Magna Marbella will invite guests to savour the Coast to the full, offering the services of their G.O. (Gentil Organisateur) team. The team is highly experienced and passionate about sharing Marbella’s stunning landscape and varied cultural offerings with guests from Spain and all over the world.

A CAREFREE, ALL-INCLUSIVE HOLIDAY

Arrive at Club Med and forget about work and responsibilities. The all-inclusive tour operator takes charge of all travel details (from booking to returns, as well as transfers) so that you can simply make the most of your holiday. The all-inclusive package includes:

Stylish, comfortable accommodation Gourmet cuisine, snacks, and open bar service throughout the day in the resort’s restaurants and bars Various sports and activities Childcare from four months to 17 years old The services of the G.O. team



ROOMS FOR EVERY NEED

Arranged in a single helix-shaped building, the rooms are decorated in an Andalusian style and offer spectacular views of the sea, the mountains, or the city. There are 485 rooms in total, including Deluxe and Suites, as well as connecting rooms for the convenience of families.