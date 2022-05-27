This month, Marbella will be home to the brand new Club Med Magna Marbella, a luxury family holiday resort located in Sierra Blanca and boasting an impressive 14 hectares of gardens. This location is an ideal playground for families of all ages, who can enjoy a host of activities while soaking in the nature and culture of Andalucía.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Club Med Magna Marbella
MAKING THE MOST OF THE SOUTHERN SPANISH EXPERIENCE
Club Med Magna Marbella will invite guests to savour the Coast to the full, offering the services of their G.O. (Gentil Organisateur) team. The team is highly experienced and passionate about sharing Marbella’s stunning landscape and varied cultural offerings with guests from Spain and all over the world.
A CAREFREE, ALL-INCLUSIVE HOLIDAY
Arrive at Club Med and forget about work and responsibilities. The all-inclusive tour operator takes charge of all travel details (from booking to returns, as well as transfers) so that you can simply make the most of your holiday. The all-inclusive package includes:
- Stylish, comfortable accommodation
- Gourmet cuisine, snacks, and open bar service throughout the day in the resort’s restaurants and bars
- Various sports and activities
- Childcare from four months to 17 years old
- The services of the G.O. team
ROOMS FOR EVERY NEED
Arranged in a single helix-shaped building, the rooms are decorated in an Andalusian style and offer spectacular views of the sea, the mountains, or the city. There are 485 rooms in total, including Deluxe and Suites, as well as connecting rooms for the convenience of families.
THE FAMILY FUN ZONE
The resort is home to a special space that is entirely dedicated to families. It features a playground, water park with slides and games, a mini-golf course, and a zipline. There is a full programme of activities for all ages. Kids and teens can discover the art of Andalusian music, flamenco, painting, sports, and more. Restaurants have a baby corner, plus special meals and services catered to the tiniest members of the family.
THE AMAZING FAMILY PROGRAMME
Families can take part in a wide array of games and group activities and opt for tailor-made excursion programmes to places like the Ojén eco-reserve, the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park ( a UNESCO World Heritage site), and the white villages of Mijas.
LOCAL FLAVOURS AND FINE CUISINE
Be prepared to enjoy a host of tasty recipes made with locally sourced ingredients. The resort’s garden parties take place around an outdoor table lit by lanterns. On the menu are traditional delights like sangria and tapas, grilled octopus, and jamón, accompanied by a selection of Spanish wines.
The main restaurant, Sueños (with a spectacular sea view) serves international cuisine, local specialities, and gourmet dishes prepared in front of guests.
Tierra Gourmet lounge, meanwhile, features live music, a dedicated wine cellar, and a boutique selling local products. This spot is ideal for a late breakfast, dinner, or a tasting.
The resort is also home to three bars, serving drinks and snacks.
TIME FOR A SPLASH
Club Med Magna Marbella has five swimming areas and many shady spots, so you can stay cool even in the summer. The selection includes an adults-only Zen pool, kids’ pools, and an indoor-outdoor heated pool.
WELLNESS RETREAT
The Zen Oasis, only open to adults, is immersed in the sounds of nature. Here, you can relax by the pool and sip freshly made juice at the Sierra Blanca bar, or take part in Pilates, yoga, or aerial fitness classes. Additionally, the Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, with indoor and outdoor spaces for relaxation and a Turkish bath, offers exceptional treatments in 14 cabins.
A PLACE TO MEET
Club Med Magna Marbella has 15 meeting rooms and a large plenary / ballroom. The Resort can be privatised if needed.
SPORTS
Stay active by taking part in the many sporting activities available, including tennis, archery, mini-soccer, beach volleyball, basketball, table tennis and mini-golf. The resort is also home to a circus and trapeze school, as well as a cardio room and classes, exercise equipment, and six paddle tennis courts. Group classes are offered in paddle tennis for all levels, from ages six and up. Finally, there is a golf driving range within the resort, plus group and private golf lessons and dedicated golf concierges. Guests can also access some of the most beautiful golf courses in the area.