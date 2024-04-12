A Rich Offering

The centre reflects the energy, enthusiasm and above all styling flair of Bijan, whose interior design skills extend beyond villas and luxurious homes to hotels, restaurants, and commercial spaces such as the retail experience he has created. So much so that he has attracted top international brands to the centre, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Missoni Home, Armani Dolci, Mariage Frères, Malo, and Roberto Cavalli, with more to come in a centre that continues to expand.

The Malo boutique has moved from the Marbella Club to the Golden Mile Center, featuring the very finest Italian high quality cashmere and fashion. Inside the concept store are the beautiful teas, honeys and jams by Armani Dolci and Mariage Frère, which can be sampled at The Art Bistro by Loriini, as well as decorative collections by Missoni Home and collectable art books by Taschen. The centre is also home to Bijan 365 daily skincare, fragrant candles by Bijan Maison, Loriini home décor, and bespoke made-to-measure kitchen designs by Pro Kitchen.

“The Golden Mile Center has just recently opened and remains in full flux,” says Bijan, “so there is more to come, including more top international brands such as Roberto Cavalli, among others, top London milliner Ascot, art, a sky bar and other delights being added this year.” Open from morning to evening, from starting the day in style to ending it in the same fashion, the Golden Mile Center is only just beginning, and has many more surprises in store – a fitting ode to the top location in Marbella.

“With this project, we wish to offer something special, a celebration of fine products and services, meeting up, socialising, and enjoying the climate and ambience of Marbella to the full. It is a place that befits the style and sophistication of Marbella, mirroring the kind of retail experiences that are available in other upmarket destinations such as Dubai, London, Paris, Zurich, and Miami, and we are looking to open another in Hong Kong soon.”

Find all your favourite top end brands in this superbly elegant setting, and expect to discover new ones that you’ll love, all within a retail experience that breathes the best of Marbella.