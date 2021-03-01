Maserati made up for several delayed launches, understandable in 2020, to debut the MC20 with a spectacular web event every bit as impressive as a major auto salon effort, even though there was no audience present. The car proved to be well worth the trouble and expense.

The MC20 certainly has a DNA that very few carmakers can get anywhere close to matching. The five founding Maserati brothers were involved with cars from the beginning of the 20th century and the company’s racing history dates back to 1926 and a win in the famed Targa Florio race.

The company’s trident logo, highly respected in the sports car world, was based on one depicted on the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna. In the years to come, Maserati was a winner in every class of racing from Grand Prix to sports cars and remains the only Italian maker to have won the Indy 500 and has, in fact, won the big American race twice. This is the kind of background that inspired the new MC20, a model that is quite different to anything the firm has ever built.