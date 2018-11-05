One brand Toñi and the team work with is Natura Bissé, a Barcelona-based company that offers stars at the Oscars the very latest in luxury treatments, including its famed Diamond facials. One treatment highly recommended by Toñi to lift and correct expression lines is the Inhibit Face-Lift, which minimises wrinkles without the need for microinjections and enhances and prolongs the result of other medi-aesthetic procedures. “This treatment revitalises and has a filling effect; it results in firm, hydrated skin that glows,” says Toñi, adding, “The result is impressive even after just one session, though the effects are cumulative.” The secret ingredient in this treatment is octamioxyl, a compound that has a similar firming effect to that of Botox. “This treatment was performed on many actresses just before they headed onto the red carpet at the Oscars.”

There are also many body treatments aimed at turning back the hands of time. Two are the LPG (which breaks down fatty tissue and helps break down fat cells) and Indiba (used on the face and body for a firming, oxygenising effect). “Both treatments work well together for body reshaping and reducing specific areas. The results are also visible from the first session, but also work cumulatively.” The good news for those wishing to have regular treatments, is that the Spa offers specially priced vouchers for those wishing to have a series of sessions.” IPL laser is also popular; it is a rejuvenating treatment used for photorejuvenation, hair removal, and the treatment of skin pigmentation, sun damage, thread veins, and more.

The list of treatments is large and contains everything from shorter 50-minute facials to 105-minute signature rituals. One highly coveted experiences is the Diamond Experience Rose Massage, an exclusive, romantic treatment that regenerates skin with the power of Moroccan rose-based products from Damascus. Discerning clients can choose from Signature treatments, Rituals, Experiences, Facial Beauty treatments and more.

The spa menu is one thing; the installations, however, are a reason to visit of their own. The water area contains everything from a circuit pool with jets to cold and hot plunge pools, a flotarium, aroma steam bath, steam bath, sauna, shower experiences, and tepidarium. Look forward to spending almost two hours in this area, before enjoying the luxury treatment of your choice.

The Oasis Wellness & Spa boasts eight treatment rooms, one couples room and one Thai treatment room. The cream of the crop, however, has got to be the Private Spa VIP Suite, with its own private circuit pool for two, plus its personal sauna, steam bath, hydromassage, and changing room. “This is a favorite for couples and small groups of friends wishing to have an exclusive spot all to themselves for treatments and relaxation.” In addition to working with Natura Bissé, the team works with Carita and Alquimia essential oil treatments, all famed for their enticing aromas, delicate textures, and cutting-edge formulas. If you have been wanting to reward yourself with a relaxing or rejuvenating treatment, why wait?

Visit The Oasis Wellness & Spa and experience the bliss of being truly kind to yourself for a day.

At the Don Carlos Leisure Resort & Spa. Avda. Zurita s/n, Marbella. Tel: 951 053 390.

www.doncarlosresort.expohotels.com