Originally launched in 2017, the luxury lifestyle concept of Palo Alto is now taking shape as a product of the joint creativity of Villarroel and Torrico, a leading international architectural and landscape design firm, and Horizon Homes, a cutting-edge project development company.
The new luxury community is taking shape in the hills just above Marbella and giving rise to a modern lifestyle concept surrounded by nature and breath-taking sea views. Though this setting overlooking the valleys close to the white village of Ojén is rustic and natural, it’s also just a few minutes away from the bustle and beaches of downtown Marbella.
Country Charm Meets Coastal Glamour
The lifestyle offered is therefore one rich in space, peace, natural surroundings, beautiful sea and country views as well as the charm of a white mountain village on your doorstep – combined with all the benefits of having Marbella so close by. For those who choose to reside or own a property here, it is the ultimate blend of coast and country.
In addition to style and the luxury amenities and services of an exclusive gated country club environment, such as a state-of-the-art health club and equestrian centre, Palo Alto has been designed from within a concept in which nature and both relaxing and active healthy living form the basis for a very modern evolution of quality of life. The landscaping, architectural styling and communal amenities enhance the sense of wellbeing as you enter the community, and it is also visible in everything from the detailing of the luxury apartments and penthouses to the layout of a social clubhouse and inclusion of a farmer’s market stocked from Palo Alto’s very own organic gardens and orchards.
Lifestyle Homes
The stunning apartments of the first phase, Los Almendros, are almost sold out and the construction of the second phase, Las Jacarandas, Los Eucaliptos and Los Pinsapos is under way. Their modern Andalusian styling will be enveloped by the inspired landscaping for which architects Villarroel and Torrico have become well-known. Both the homes and the gardens that surround them also form part of a sustainable philosophy of development, so they employ the latest efficiency-driven technologies, resulting in the indigenous flora requiring little water to shine brilliantly amid the sea and mountain views of this setting.
“The natural location of Palo Alto is matched by a dedication to incorporate technologies and building standards that are as yet new on the Costa del Sol, and in doing this we are building apartments and penthouses that are well above the quality specifications normally found in this region,” says Pablo Villarroel, for whom this is a landmark project. “We wish to set a new marker for quality and innovation, and in the process create a superlative modern lifestyle environment for our residents, so no effort has been spared to ensure that Palo Alto stands out.”
The show flat is the first personification of this, and as such is the product of top-level components, including sleek contemporary architecture that blends into its natural and cultural setting; beautiful landscaping; top-spec construction, fitting and detailing; luxurious open-plan living with large, panoramic terraces; lifestyle-orientated home automation, entertainment and lighting systems by Illusion Custom Home Automation Solutions, and the interior styling of leading international designer Eric Kuster.
Lifestyle Spec
The range of options created by Illusion for the properties at Palo Alto includes a custom package of home automation solutions that is augmented by personalised upgrades, which take the automatic control settings, lighting and the entertainment systems of the apartments to a very bespoke level designed around your own tailor-made preferences. As standard, residents will step into a ‘smart home’ in which climate control, light settings, audio and blinds are controlled at the touch of a button – or even easier – through voice command.
It’s luxury living that wasn’t possible even ten years ago; as you wake up, ‘talk’ to the system and see the curtains open, the lights turn on to soft mode and let a gentle sound track ease you into the day. Founded in 2006, Illusion is the leading specialist in creating advanced lighting, audio and intelligent home systems, and as such was chosen as a preferred partner for Palo Alto, who want its homeowners to have access to seamless, effortless and reliable comfort through a system that is so intuitive to use that it becomes part of your everyday life.
The system works through the Lutron App on your phone or tablet from wherever you are, as well as via a wall-mounted keypad or voice-controlled device, and of course traditional light switches. For those who want to take things a little further and add more sensors to the existing ones that switch on the light as you enter the bathroom, or wish to widen the horizons of home automation function or upgrade the audio systems even more, personalised made-to-measure design solutions are available.
Décor by Eric Kuster
Leading Dutch interior designer Eric Kuster calls his décor style ‘Metropolitan Luxury’, and yes, that’s exactly what it is: richly ambient and tastefully opulent home furnishing that is also sophisticated and understatedly cool. The homes he creates are as welcoming and comfortable as they are impressive; in other words, the sort of place you want to be, surrounded by gorgeous tones and textures, with soft furnishings effusive in their cosseting luxury. In spite of producing an ambience of sensory wealth, Kuster’s designs are sleek and contemporary, and it is this seemingly effortless ability to match aesthetics, functionality, and homeliness that made him an ideal choice for Palo Alto.
“We were asked to create interiors to suit the architecture, interior layout, and location of the properties,” says Arianne Gerritse, who represents the international Eric Kuster brand in Marbella, “and found the clean, contemporary design and natural setting with panoramic views of the Palo Alto homes an inspiring fit with our own stylistic philosophy. Above all, it was a fun and creative project to work on, and the new show flat highlights just what can be done in terms of décor and dressing. Naturally, the designs can be tailored to personal tastes and lifestyle preferences to create unique statements of style on the canvas provided by these luxurious homes.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN