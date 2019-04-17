Country Charm Meets Coastal Glamour

The lifestyle offered is therefore one rich in space, peace, natural surroundings, beautiful sea and country views as well as the charm of a white mountain village on your doorstep – combined with all the benefits of having Marbella so close by. For those who choose to reside or own a property here, it is the ultimate blend of coast and country.

In addition to style and the luxury amenities and services of an exclusive gated country club environment, such as a state-of-the-art health club and equestrian centre, Palo Alto has been designed from within a concept in which nature and both relaxing and active healthy living form the basis for a very modern evolution of quality of life. The landscaping, architectural styling and communal amenities enhance the sense of wellbeing as you enter the community, and it is also visible in everything from the detailing of the luxury apartments and penthouses to the layout of a social clubhouse and inclusion of a farmer’s market stocked from Palo Alto’s very own organic gardens and orchards.

Lifestyle Homes

The stunning apartments of the first phase, Los Almendros, are almost sold out and the construction of the second phase, Las Jacarandas, Los Eucaliptos and Los Pinsapos is under way. Their modern Andalusian styling will be enveloped by the inspired landscaping for which architects Villarroel and Torrico have become well-known. Both the homes and the gardens that surround them also form part of a sustainable philosophy of development, so they employ the latest efficiency-driven technologies, resulting in the indigenous flora requiring little water to shine brilliantly amid the sea and mountain views of this setting.

“The natural location of Palo Alto is matched by a dedication to incorporate technologies and building standards that are as yet new on the Costa del Sol, and in doing this we are building apartments and penthouses that are well above the quality specifications normally found in this region,” says Pablo Villarroel, for whom this is a landmark project. “We wish to set a new marker for quality and innovation, and in the process create a superlative modern lifestyle environment for our residents, so no effort has been spared to ensure that Palo Alto stands out.”

The show flat is the first personification of this, and as such is the product of top-level components, including sleek contemporary architecture that blends into its natural and cultural setting; beautiful landscaping; top-spec construction, fitting and detailing; luxurious open-plan living with large, panoramic terraces; lifestyle-orientated home automation, entertainment and lighting systems by Illusion Custom Home Automation Solutions, and the interior styling of leading international designer Eric Kuster.