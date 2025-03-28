The beautiful city of Istanbul, known for so many centuries as Constantinople, welcomes over 17 million tourists in a given year owing to its rich historical heritage, cultural diversity, and strategic location between the continents of Europe and Asia.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Peninsula Istanbul
It is home to breathtaking landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace, which highlight its Byzantine and Ottoman history. It is also graced with natural beauty, thanks in no small part to The Bosphorus Strait, which runs through the city and offers scenic views and memorable cruise experiences. Of course, Istanbul offers so much more than sightseeing. It is also famed for its excellent shopping opportunities in markets such as the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest and oldest covered markets, extending over 61 streets and featuring over 4,000 shops. This city additionally boasts a selection of world-class hotels, among which the Peninsula Istanbul stands out.
Location
When booking a hotel, one of the most important considerations is location, and the Peninsula Istanbul hits the bullseye in this respect. It is located in the historic Karaköy district and is part of Galataport – a new waterfront revitalisation project that features a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, approximately 250 shops and restaurants, the Istanbul Modern Art Museum, and other cultural and entertainment facilities. It is also conveniently close to many of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks, including Galata Tower, Galata Bridge, and the famous Sultanahmet District, where sites like the Hagia Sophia Grande Mosque, The Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace are located.
Accommodations
The Hotel comprises a small compound of buildings, three of which are protected historical landmarks. The central building contains The Lobby, a glass-fronted heritage structure built in the 1940s which served as Turkey’s first modern cruise terminal. There are 177 accommodations to choose from, including 138 guest rooms and 39 lavish suites, most of which offer sweeping views over the Bosphorus and the quaint rooftops of Istanbul’s beloved Old Town. If you’re after a premium stay, we recommend The Art Suite, furnished with exquisite Turkish design elements and original works of art. Another good choice is The Rooftop Garden Suite, which has a spacious private terrace with panoramic views. The most opulent choice, of course, would have to be The Peninsula Suite, which is almost 510m2 in size and includes a private hammam, gym, screening room, adjoining bedroom, and multiple balconies. It has a private rooftop pool and an adjacent dining and lounge area.
Tasty Bites
The Peninsula Istanbul has three dining establishments. The Lobby offers Afternoon Tea and an all-day menu of international dishes. It also has a palatial outdoor terrace overlooking the Bosphorus and promenade. GALLADA, meanwhile, serves exquisite Turk-Asian cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Fatih Tutak. The Topside bar is on the top floor, boasting a stunning nautical theme. Finally, guests can enjoy al fresco mezze, tapas, and light fare in private poolside cabanas in the Abelia Pool area.
Getting Fit
The Peninsula Spa & Wellness Centre, along with its adjacent swimming and fitness centre, offer guests a haven of health and well-being. It includes a 25-metre indoor pool with submerged speakers playing underwater music, the outdoor Abelia Pool, a 24-hour, state-of-the-art Spa and Fitness centre, saunas, two hammams, steam rooms, and relaxation rooms, and eight private treatment rooms (two of which are for couples). Guests can choose from an impressive menu that includes therapeutic massage, aromatherapy, and many more face and body treatments. More Temptations The Peninsula Istanbul offers an array of distinctive services, including 24-hour concierge, in-room dining, valet parking, excursions, classes, and access to cultural events via The Peninsula Academy. It is also pet-friendly, which is great news for those who wouldn’t dream of leaving home without their furry best friend. Finally, it has three event spaces, including two spacious meeting rooms. The grand ballroom, which connects to a private outdoor terrace via retractable doors, accommodates up to 1,550 guests.