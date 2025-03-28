Location

When booking a hotel, one of the most important considerations is location, and the Peninsula Istanbul hits the bullseye in this respect. It is located in the historic Karaköy district and is part of Galataport – a new waterfront revitalisation project that features a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, approximately 250 shops and restaurants, the Istanbul Modern Art Museum, and other cultural and entertainment facilities. It is also conveniently close to many of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks, including Galata Tower, Galata Bridge, and the famous Sultanahmet District, where sites like the Hagia Sophia Grande Mosque, The Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace are located.

Accommodations

The Hotel comprises a small compound of buildings, three of which are protected historical landmarks. The central building contains The Lobby, a glass-fronted heritage structure built in the 1940s which served as Turkey’s first modern cruise terminal. There are 177 accommodations to choose from, including 138 guest rooms and 39 lavish suites, most of which offer sweeping views over the Bosphorus and the quaint rooftops of Istanbul’s beloved Old Town. If you’re after a premium stay, we recommend The Art Suite, furnished with exquisite Turkish design elements and original works of art. Another good choice is The Rooftop Garden Suite, which has a spacious private terrace with panoramic views. The most opulent choice, of course, would have to be The Peninsula Suite, which is almost 510m2 in size and includes a private hammam, gym, screening room, adjoining bedroom, and multiple balconies. It has a private rooftop pool and an adjacent dining and lounge area.

Tasty Bites

The Peninsula Istanbul has three dining establishments. The Lobby offers Afternoon Tea and an all-day menu of international dishes. It also has a palatial outdoor terrace overlooking the Bosphorus and promenade. GALLADA, meanwhile, serves exquisite Turk-Asian cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Fatih Tutak. The Topside bar is on the top floor, boasting a stunning nautical theme. Finally, guests can enjoy al fresco mezze, tapas, and light fare in private poolside cabanas in the Abelia Pool area.