Inspired by her father who only reigned for 16 years, Elizabeth is on the way to quintupling that. At 96 and a great grandmother 12 times over, the 40th ruler since William the Conqueror is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-serving female head of state in history.

She has supported 14 British prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill, hosted 13 US Presidents and circumnavigated the globe several times in her role as Head of the Commonwealth of Nations. In Sydney during her 1970 tour she pioneered the first ‘royal walkabout’, bucking centuries of traditional waving from a distance. As patron on the letterheads of 620 charities, she goes to the opening of every envelope as well as helping to fill them. “One has to be seen to be believed,” she has said. “I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am.”

Iconic, today, for her colourful coats and Mad Hatter hats that would say the queen even if the queen wasn’t wearing them, and the black handbag she shifts from one arm to the other to signal she’s ready to wrap up a conversation, Her Majesty is the crown jewel of Britain’s national treasures.

Although noticeably frailer, with mobility problems that forced her to miss her first State Opening of Parliament since 1963 (when she was pregnant), ‘She remains very much centre stage and really enjoys what she does’, according to Robert Hardman whose biography, Queen of Our Times, is just out. “And, when you get behind the scenes, she does keep politicians on their toes. I don’t think people will realise until she’s gone how much she is part of the national landscape. She is such a reassuring figure… there’s the sense that the wheels aren’t going to fall off as long as there’s a flag flying above Buckingham Palace.”

Not everyone loves the institution but the Queen is rated top royal with a 75% popularity ranking on YouGov, while heir to the throne Charles languishes in sixth place with 50%. Elizabeth commands a respect not yet earned by the rest of the royal family, say royal watchers, which will create unpredictability for her successor.