The New Drop Sauna

Sirena Kiviranta, who is well known in Marbella as the owner of the forward-moving real estate company, Strand Properties, together with her husband Anssi, is the designer of the new Drop Sauna. Expect to see one soon on the expansive decking fronting their office at Playas del Duque in Puerto Banús, as well as on the terrace of the Maribel Hotel in Sierra Nevada. The Drop Sauna, together with the Drop Lodge, are the latest products in the line which began with the award-winning Drop Jacuzzi, designed by Nikolai Ruola.

You may ask why there would be a demand for saunas in a warm climate. Well, our Nordic cousins have the drop on us and many of them who have relocated here are not content to exist without their personal sauna. “Finnish people love to go to the sauna every day, then we are happy… the happiest people in the world. If we can’t go the sauna every week, we suffer. The sauna experience is very purifying and lends itself to meditation,“ states Sirena

Health Benefits

Aside from the intense detoxification as a result of sweating from open pores, the health benefits are numerous. As Sirena explains: “Blood circulation increases and flows to the surface of the skin, increasing perspiration and causing the cardiovascular system to work more intensely. This gently alleviates stress, lowers blood pressure, relaxes the muscles, and increases one’s mental well-being. Regularly bathing in heat increases metabolism, promotes weight loss, and has a rejuvenating effect on the skin.” Sounds like just the tonic we could all do with!