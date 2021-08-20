MSC’s VIRTUOSA

The brand new Virtuosa, capacity 6,300, did not hold back on social distancing with just 1,000 on board, meaning crew outnumbered passengers. And although it did not insist on two vaccinations, as many other cruise lines are now doing, a negative Covid test was required just to enter the terminal.

Once on board, all passengers were given what looks like a Fitbit watch but is a contact tracker, which in an outbreak can help find other infected persons. However, at that point MSC had been cruising the Med since August with 50,000 passengers and there had been no outbreaks on board. Same for Sea Dream Yacht Club during its Norwegian coastal cruises.

On Virtuosa, meanwhile, passengers had face masks delivered to their cabins every day and were expected to wear them in public spaces, which they did. Mind you these passengers were presumably very conscious of their relatively novel experience; it could be different with 6,300 on board.

Even so, Virtuosa is a big ship and it should be easy to avoid crowded situations. Buffets, for example, should not see passengers ducking in and out of lines, and loading their plates, as they now have to line-up, receive a plate and napkin, then walk the buffet line pointing to their choices to staff behind glass-fronted displays. Virtuosa has 10 restaurants including the well received new French-Vietnamese Indochine and Mexican style Hola! Tacos, both of which charge extra, and 21 bars.

There is also a Yacht Club, a premium section separated from the main ship, which has more refined cabins, deck and pool areas, and a private restaurant and bar. Passengers here can visit the rest of the ship, rather like liners of old where first class passengers would often slip down to second class for a more relaxed evening of dancing and socialising.

At press time 15 cruise lines have said they have restarted cruising or are about to, and three ships have reported onboard infections. One is Virtuosa sister ship MSC Seaside, which disembarked two passengers in Sicily. Royal Caribbean is another, where a handful of crew of its new Odyssey of the Seas were found to be infected, and Celebrity Millennium, with two passengers on a cruise out of Aruba isolating.