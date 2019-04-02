Sold through a network of showroom stores that display individual items of furniture or decoration available to buy as one-off pieces, the core of the offering is provided in sync with an accompanying interior design service that, while focused on Camerich products, also incorporates lighting, décor and even furniture elements from other brands and manufacturers.

This is evident in the realistic 3D renders produced on-site through the company’s advanced design system, for not only do they dress different rooms with incredible lifelike detail, allowing you to swap between colours, materials, textures, lighting effects and individual pieces, but they also incorporate third party decoration elements such as artwork.

Unbeatable Quality and Value

Seasoned professionals in European luxury furniture and decoration, Geoffrey Femont and Ivonne Galvan, know the market inside out and have worked with all the top brands, so they are well qualified to rate the international offering. For them, Camerich offers a very rational value-for-money proposition that is hard to beat and through its beautiful contemporary designs also speaks to the heart.

“When you can get the same standard of design for a significantly lower price the first thing you do is look for tell-tale signs of lower quality in manufacturing or inferior materials,” says Geoffrey. “The trained eye will usually find them soon enough, including lesser workmanship in structural details and upholstery that is not up to the best standards, but Camerich furniture defies this and withstands even the most intense scrutiny. Pound for pound, it offers excellent quality of design and execution, but at far more affordable prices.”

The brand has, therefore, consistently proved both its creative worth and build standard to offer an unbeatable combination of price and quality that amounts to market-leading value for money. “This forms the basis for Camerich’s rise as a new leading name in quality furniture and decoration,” says Ivonne, who loves using it in interior design projects. “We still mix and match with other brands as well, but decorating an apartment or villa with Camerich gives you so much freedom because you can let yourself go and don’t have to count each item you include because it weighs heavy on the overall budget.”