As our world continues to be confined, we explore national destinations as holiday options for the near future. We discovered that responding to current concerns, the Ritz-Carlton, Abama in Tenerife features a new concept of accommodation specially designed to ensure the well-being and privacy of its guests.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Abama
Their new Villa Club features a range of low density ‘casitas’, with 144 rooms and suites distributed in private areas surrounded by lush botanical gardens, a golf course and spectacular ocean views.
This innovative concept guarantees social distancing thanks to its large open spaces, the characteristics of the natural environment where the hotel is located, and the personalised attention of a brand such as The Ritz-Carlton, belonging to Marriott International.
With its new Villa Club concept, The Ritz-Carlton, Abama is, more than ever, the icon of luxury on the island of Tenerife. Set in lush tropical gardens on a cliff top site on the southwest coast, with privileged views of the Atlantic Ocean and the island of La Slingshot, the 400-acre resort includes world class sports and leisure facilities.
Moorish-inspired buildings in terracotta tones housing guestrooms and villas have been designed by celebrated architect, Melvin Villarroel. The Deluxe rooms (double or triple) and one-room suites are distributed in four streets of villas divided into two floors known locally as ‘casitas’. Each of the villa streets provides access to its own private pool, in addition to the El Mirador Infinity Pool and the El Lago Pool located in the hotel’s Citadel.
Catering to Families and Also Adults-Only
The natural characteristics of The Ritz-Carlton, Abama hotel guarantee a unique experience that will offer guests the opportunity to escape and relax in a tropical setting with total privacy, connected with nature. Club Villas offers multiple services to families with children such as Ritz-Kids, the largest children’s club in Europe with a space for games and activities for children and adolescents. Groups of adults or couples staying at The Ritz-Carlton, Abama in search of a luxurious experience and an emotional connection with the environment, will be able to enjoy the Adults-Only villas section in addition to unique gastronomic experiences.
Exclusive Services For All Guests
The fortunate travellers who stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Abama under its Villa Club concept will enjoy memorable experiences thanks to the set of exclusive services they can enjoy daily. Ritz-Carlton esteems customer consideration with respectful attention and sets the industry standard for five-star hotel service.
They also operate one of the most fruitful rewards programs around, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards. Upon arrival, all guests will receive a welcome gift from the Hotel Director, as well as a press service. Each visitor will also be given two Wellness Experience passes to access The Ritz-Carlton, Spa and will be able to enjoy hammock and parasol service on the exclusive Abama Beach.
To guarantee the personalised service that characterises the Resort, each street of villas will have a Villa Ambassadors team in charge of satisfying all the needs and desires of the guests throughout the day. In addition, clients can enjoy complimentary drinks and canapés in the pool areas and the Villa Club Lounge.
Fine Dining
The Ritz-Carlton, Abama is a perfect gourmet destination for lovers of signature and Michelin-star gastronomy, featuring the benchmark of Japanese cuisine, Kabuki, from the prestigious chef Ricardo Sanz, as well as Txoko, Martin Berasategui’s renowned traditional cuisine restaurant.
Guests will also be able to taste exquisite dishes inspired by the local cuisine of the island in the terramar concept of chef César González, El Mirador. Additionally, the hotel’s Beach Club offers a chill-out bar that will extend its service hours offering a wide variety of dishes and creative cocktails to enjoy in its hammock area.
Maintaining Safety
Under the strict standards of the new Cleanliness Commitment created by Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton, Abama has implemented cleaning protocols which further reinforce its exacting standards: new technologies that reduce contact to ensure the complete safety for guests and employees. Check in and Check out through the Marriott Bonvoy application, the room door opening operates on the same system, and avail of the possibility of making any request through an interactive chat service with hotel employees.