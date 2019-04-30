You can tell it’s a thoroughbred gig by the clothes and coiffeurs: chicas in tight bodices and mermaid’s tail skirts, matrons in mantillas and laughing caballeros in wide-brimmed Cordobes hats. Manes are worn plaited – with bells for the horses, ribbons for the girls. There are ruffles and frills, florals and polka dots in every colour of the paint palette, matched to shoes, shawls, handbags, hair combs and the bobbles on the horses’ harnesses. More so on the Wednesday, a Ladies Day all Ascot would take its hat off to.

González Hontoria Park, where they’re all headed, is a cut above your average recinto ferial – a green space the size of Windsor Castle grounds with wide sand-sprinkled avenues and casetas around its perimeter. These pop-up bar/restaurants are run by sherry bodegas, equestrian organisations and neighbourhood flamenco clubs and there’s a prize for the best décor so everyone makes the effort. Unlike Sevilla’s more famous Feria de Abril where they are run as private clubs, Jerez casitas have non-member zones where visitors can eat, drink and enjoy the ambience at reasonable prices instead of having to munch a hotdog on the hoof.

Jerez and the Carthusian – the pure blood prince of Andalusian horses – have been synonymous for half a millennia and the May Horse Fair is nearly as old. Originally a medieval livestock fair like most Spanish ferias, it’s one of the few to hang on to its horse-trading tradition and among the crowds you’ll find horse ranchers, bull breeders and the families of big sherry dynasties like Domecq, Lustau and González Byass all mixing business with pleasure. It’s also a shop window for local produce and this year’s fair is dedicated to the white village of Jabugo in Huelva, whose acorn forests fatten the pigs that make the best jamón iberico in the world.

After dark the horses return to their stables, one million coloured bulbs strung over the park power up and the funfair gets going. The sherry flows more freely, guitar rhythms accelerate and the night air vibrates with the foot-stomping beat of flamenco. Locals say the Jerez fair is what Sevilla’s used to be like before the rest of the world discovered it. But despite being a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest, 95 per cent of visitors are Spanish who come from all over, including Madrid. If you like your ferias authentic, Jerez is the real thing!

The fair runs from May 11-18 and includes sideshows of carriage racing, show jumping, polo, livestock auctions and fireworks. Horses and carriages are in the park daily from 13:00 – 19:30.

Further info, www.jerez.es/feria