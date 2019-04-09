The Canary Islands are a lauded tourist destination year-round owing to their proximity to the equator (and all-year-long sunny weather), and famed elite hotel group, Royal Hideaway, has decided to boost their appeal to the luxury market with a brand new hotel in Tenerife.
The Royal Hideaway Corales Resort is situated just a few metres away from La Enramada Beach, in the southeastern part of Tenerife, known as the Costa Adeje. Nearby are a host of beautiful sites to catch, including four natural parks, a number of wineries and of course, the famous volcanoes that characterise the landscape of this exotic, unique part of Spain.
Different Strokes for Different Folks
The Royal Hideaway Corales Resort is relatively new, but was deemed the Best New European Hotel 2018 at the European Hospitality Awards. The resort measures over 10,000m2, and contains spacious garden areas and heated saltwater pools. The Hotel itself comprises two different interiors, catered to client demands.
Royal Hideaway Corales Suites is meant for all tourists – from families and couples to groups, who enjoy all the creature comforts possible in Deluxe Suites, Suite villas, or Penthouses, which have one, two, or three bedrooms, plus a living room, kitchen, large terraces with views to the bay as well as a private pool in 54 of these suites. Royal Hideaway Corales Beach is for adults only. It comprises spacious rooms, seaview terraces measuring over 20m2, and an exterior hydromassage pool (present in 21 of these rooms).
Island-Inspired Design
The Hotel aims to celebrate the ocean and Canarian landscape in all its exoticism. Designed by Tenerife-born architect, Leonardo Omar, its structure is inspired on a ship anchored on the Coast, and its interiors represent the sea floor, with designs reminiscent of the unique geometry of sea coral.
An Experience Design Hotel
Royal Hideaway Corales Resort has embraced ‘experience tourism’ to the full, with many chances for tourists to pamper their senses. Guests can enjoy relaxing Ayurvedic massages or facial treatments while listening to the waves lapping against the shore, or dine at the Hotel restaurant, which features special gastronomic events, including meals prepared by various highly lauded chefs. The restaurant, called Maresía, is headed by the Padrón brothers from Tenerife, who have garnered a Michelin star as well as two Repsol suns for their restaurant, El Rincón de Juan Carlos.
Starry Night
Another memorable experience is the Star Night Cruise, in which guests are taken out to sea to witness the magnificent Tenerife sky filled with stars, while they enjoy a gourmet meal aboard. Those into something more private, meanwhile, can request a show cooking meal, prepared at their suite and accompanied by wines recommended by a sommelier.
Gastronomic Haven
The Resort has many other dining establishments, including San Hô, featuring nikkei food that fuses the very best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. The restaurant is headed by Jaime Palmar, who has honed his craft at restaurants the calibre of Sensu, Naiko, and Kabuki. For super fresh seafood, head to Nao Atlantic Food Experience or Starfish Mediterráneo by the sea. Meat lovers shouldn’t miss out on a meal at Starfish The Grill, serving a wide selection of grilled delights.
A Mindful Escape
If you visit this hotel, definitely ask about the Floating Mindfulness Massage, enjoyed in your own suite. Enjoy a session at the pool, followed by a relaxing massage. Afterwards, why not book a luxury helicopter flight, which will show you the wonders of the Teide National Park or the majestic Los Gigantes cliffs?
Something for the Little Ones
Royal Hideaway Corales Suites offers something unique for children – a programme called Happy Minds, inspired on the theory of multiple intelligences. There is a Teens Club for older kids, and activities catered to every age.
The island of Tenerife is as beautiful to visit in the summer as it is in the winter. It offers a great excuse to take a break in a place that is so near, yet it seems worlds way. Savour the best it has to offer at this new hotel, which offers the style, service, and experience craved by discerning travellers.