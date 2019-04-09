Different Strokes for Different Folks

The Royal Hideaway Corales Resort is relatively new, but was deemed the Best New European Hotel 2018 at the European Hospitality Awards. The resort measures over 10,000m2, and contains spacious garden areas and heated saltwater pools. The Hotel itself comprises two different interiors, catered to client demands.

Royal Hideaway Corales Suites is meant for all tourists – from families and couples to groups, who enjoy all the creature comforts possible in Deluxe Suites, Suite villas, or Penthouses, which have one, two, or three bedrooms, plus a living room, kitchen, large terraces with views to the bay as well as a private pool in 54 of these suites. Royal Hideaway Corales Beach is for adults only. It comprises spacious rooms, seaview terraces measuring over 20m2, and an exterior hydromassage pool (present in 21 of these rooms).

Island-Inspired Design

The Hotel aims to celebrate the ocean and Canarian landscape in all its exoticism. Designed by Tenerife-born architect, Leonardo Omar, its structure is inspired on a ship anchored on the Coast, and its interiors represent the sea floor, with designs reminiscent of the unique geometry of sea coral.

An Experience Design Hotel

Royal Hideaway Corales Resort has embraced ‘experience tourism’ to the full, with many chances for tourists to pamper their senses. Guests can enjoy relaxing Ayurvedic massages or facial treatments while listening to the waves lapping against the shore, or dine at the Hotel restaurant, which features special gastronomic events, including meals prepared by various highly lauded chefs. The restaurant, called Maresía, is headed by the Padrón brothers from Tenerife, who have garnered a Michelin star as well as two Repsol suns for their restaurant, El Rincón de Juan Carlos.