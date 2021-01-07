Real de La Quinta is taking shape as a new vision of the 21st century country club – luxurious, private, sustainable and enveloped by nature. Within it, The Secret represents the very pinnacle of modern exclusivity and refinement.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
When Luxury Becomes Available at Reduced Prices Due to Covid-19
The well-known Costa del Sol developer Grupo Otero has been working on its star development The Secret Marbella, for over a year, well before Covid-19 even existed. The development of luxurious villas was on line to be launched to market with average prices at 2.5 million euros per villa.
Rather than delaying its launch due to the Covid-19 situation, Otero has decided to provide an enticing opportunity for investor buyers, who can acquire these outstanding modern homes well below the real market value. The various discounts and built-in appreciation of the villas at The Secret can amount to as much as 35% under resale value, making this one of the most exciting capital appreciation prospects for some time.
The Costa del Sol now has over 50 years of collective experience in creating five-star deluxe living environments and a superlative lifestyle, catering to an ever-evolving yet always discerning clientele comprised of many nationalities. The locations may vary from hillside to near the beach, or range from villas and mansions to penthouses, but the ingredients of quality, style, service, security, refinement, amenities, peace and privacy have to all be just right to attract people who can choose from locations around the world.
Over the years, we have seen Marbella’s response to this evolve, and most recently it has progressed to stunning modern homes featuring the latest in technology, comfort and the last word in design. Sometimes the resulting offering is more appealing than at other times, but every now and again there is a gem that looks and feels like the culmination of so many years of fine-tuning luxury and exclusivity. The Secret Marbella has this sense, and the fact that it forms part of an extensive residential resort set in the midst of expansive natural scenery makes it even more so.
Luxury in Nature
Within Real de La Quinta, most eyes will be fixed upon the manmade lake, golf courses and amenities at the heart of the green valley, but the finest plots are reserved for The Secret, which forms a collection of superlative villas that embody what privilege and quality of life mean in the 21st century.
As elsewhere within the resort, quality comes before quantity and sustainable development is a key concept that has seen Real de La Quinta achieve firsts and win awards, but The Secret is very much the jewel in the crown – set to become a reference point for the entire region. Here, just minutes from the charm of Benahavís, the golf courses of Nueva Andalucía, and the beaches and amenities of Marbella, residents will enjoy the ultimate blend of modern luxury enveloped in nature.
Design by Lifestyle – by Otero
The concept that gave rise to The Secret is the desire to create the ultimate in modern living – dream villas in a dreamlike setting. The homes, which find themselves within the idyllic protected Sierra de las Nieves biosphere officially recognised by UNESCO, are also on the edge of the greater Marbella area, with an entire lifestyle offering on their doorstep. Given this, the villas are designed by lifestyle; shaped in the service of wellbeing.
Otero Turnkey Services forms the core of this, a service that enables homeowners to enjoy a stunning home created by an experienced team of professionals which includes architects, landscapers, interior designers, engineers, lighting technicians and project managers who are there to ensure that a perfect-to-move-into home of your own creation is delivered on time and to budget.
Your designer villa is conceived to be entirely in sync with the seasons, offering a summer lounge and kitchen that can be totally opened up to the panoramic terraces to create one large living space, while on another floor the winter lounge and kitchen form a cosy living area for the cooler times of the year. The basement area which features full-length windows, can be customised entirely to your needs, into a games rooms, gym, bar, home cinema, office, private spa or additional bedroom suites.
It all forms part of an exclusive gated resort community that offers the best of both worlds in being part of a luxurious country club close to all of the coastal region’s amenities. The Secret itself will offer additional security, being the first development in the area to include armed guards. The lake, manmade beach, club, golf course, racquet club and riding centre embody the country club experience that fits so well into the Marbella environment.
Though conceived within the framework of sustainable development, The Secret offers a wide open palette of options for designing the last word in modern luxury, including cascading swimming pools, superlative open-plan living spaces, shaded terrace areas offering spectacular views of the surrounding mountains all the way down to the sea, as well as home amenities and leisure facilities that set new standards. An entire integrated team of designers, technicians and builders is on hand to style your own dream villa, from original concept to decoration, gardens and finishing touches.
Every plot here offers its own perspectives, characteristics and inspiration for buyer and architect alike. They set the tone for the unique gradient, orientation, vistas, distribution and ambience of the different properties, ensuring that every dream villa created by Otero within The Secret – the jewel of Real de La Quinta – will be a unique work of art.
Marbella office: Blv. Principe Alfonso Hohenlohe, Urb. La Carolina, 36-B, Marbella.
Tel (+34) 951 569 722. info@otero.com.es
www.realdelaquinta.com www.otero.com.es
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ IMAGES CREATED BY ZENIT DESIGN: zenitdesign.es
For more property articles click here!