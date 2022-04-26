From the earliest, rather clumsy models to the sleek two-wheeled beasts of today, there has been a progression that has lasted for a little over a century. The classic period when some of the most iconic and visually pleasing motorbikes were styled and engineered arguably started a little before the Second World War and lasted into the 1970s, eventually losing out to the more practical looks and mass manufacturing processes of Japanese brands such as Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki. But recently, over the past twenty years or so, there has been a renaissance of classically-inspired brands and models that has brought romanticism back to the world of motorcycles.

Ducati

We regard Ducati as one of the most iconic motorbike brands in the world, and though it will soon celebrate its centenary anniversary, Ducati’s famed reputation for racing machinery was established as late as the 1960s. Today owned by Lamborghini/Audi/VW Group, it continues to produce jaw-droppingly beautiful racing bikes such as the 899 Panigale, named for the brand’s Borgo Panigale factory near Bologna, but now Ducati is also returning to some of its iconic moments with retro-inspired models such as the Sport 1000 and a host of others created by ‘Ducatistas’ such as John Ball and Upcycle. Together, they are reviving the classic days of Italian bike design, when the likes of Laverda, Ducati and MV Agusta ruled the imagination.