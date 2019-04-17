When launching new products, people speak of the Ps and Cs of the Marketing Mix, but in property development you could identify your key ingredients as follows: Setting, Style, Space, Specifications, Service and Satisfaction. The product that ensues from this mix depends not so much from what you do, but how you do it; i.e. whether it is an attractive or truly desirable real estate development. “Given the variety of options available, we chose not to follow the mainstream but instead remain true to our high-end niche concept,” says Pedro Rodríguez, purposely avoiding the overused term ‘luxury’.

“Our expertise lies in creating exceptional properties within the Marbella market, and when we partnered with Wilma Immobilien, one of the leading quality developers in Germany, a powerful hub of know-how in this segment was created that set the tone for our long-term vision and how we develop homes.” In real estate, the choice of remaining true to a concept of bespoke quality begins with the all-important location, which I have dubbed Setting, and finding the right land for their projects is the backbone of Wilma Sierra Blanca’s operation in Marbella.

“Wilma Sierra Blanca has acquired some truly outstanding plots in desirable locations and all of our development sites presume of panoramic sea views, requirements for developing the highest range of residential products,” says Pedro. “In the case of The View Marbella, we provide awe-inspiring sea views from all the homes. There was no choice from the outset but to create a project that allowed residents to savour the panorama from all bedrooms and living rooms, while enjoying privacy between homes and the convenience of the location.” The result is The View Marbella, which draws inspiration from its sights and surroundings to offer a superlative standard of contemporary living.

All the Best Elements

If the location (Setting) is a prime asset of the project, then it follows that the other elements that make up the development should also be high quality, and it is around this concept that the design (Style) and the finishing (Specifications) of The View Marbella were created. “A beautiful, peaceful, secure and also accessible and convenient location formed the central point around which to create true lifestyle and luxury, so as the latter is defined above all in terms of space. We laid out a blueprint for apartments and penthouses that are significantly above the standard, even for Marbella.”

In fact, the range of the two to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer truly spacious superficies from 162m2 to over 500m2, always with independent bedroom suites, generously proportioned living spaces throughout, and large lifestyle terraces with sweeping 180° views. “That is well above the norm for contemporary projects,” says Pedro, who emphasises that true open-plan living is built on a premise of space, a concept that is also visible in the natural greenery surrounding The View Marbella. Space as a starting point for design and interior layout is also visible in the bedroom suites, terraces, public spaces and in the unique entertainment areas found within the larger properties.