With an inspiring location, a quality product and an innovative concept, you possess the ingredients that make a property stand out from the rest. The View Marbella has all three.
In a congested market the creators of The View Marbella have chosen to stand out from the crowd and produce an offering that raises the eyebrow. At first glance we’re talking about an exclusive gated community of contemporary apartments and penthouses in a beautiful setting endowed with panoramic views across the coastline. This in itself is a strong USP, but in an environment where all too many projects are given shape by people with a financial rather than a creative background, it is heartening to see developers with a passion for the living spaces they are creating.
This passion is perceptible in the nurturing of a concept that strays from the well-trodden path of most residential projects with the introduction of innovative new elements that add a distinct touch of big city sophistication and glamour to the apartments and penthouses at The View Marbella. It is also evident in the careful consideration of architectural styling, the choice of materials employed, luxuries included, landscaping, interior layout and all manner of details right down to the shrubs planted, the type of lighting used and the bathroom taps selected.
Normally such details would be left to designers, engineers and creative teams, but in the case of The View Marbella the principals behind the project have been involved all the way, making this a labour of love as Wilma Sierra Blanca lays down the marker with its first project in Marbella. That said, Wilma is an experienced property developer in Northern Europe with many award-winning projects to its name in Germany and The Netherlands, and with this new landmark development they are not only introducing new details from abroad but also a new form of luxury Marbella home to enjoy.
Refinement, space and views
As its name implies, life at The View Marbella is characterised by a backdrop of stunning panoramic vistas that take in a whole swathe of coastline as well as the hills and valleys of La Quinta and Nueva Andalucía. Set above the Golf Valley of Nueva Andalucía, this peaceful, private spot offers easy access from the Ronda road, with a new connection directly linked to the golf courses of La Quinta, Los Naranjos, Aloha and Las Brisas. Set on the edge of residential Marbella, and overlooking its shoreline, the location has a country club feel to it that will appeal to those who wish to combine luxury and style with peace and privacy.
The first phase consists of 49 apartments and penthouses ranging from two to four bedrooms and a built area of 122m2 to 284m2 plus terraces, with all rooms sharing the broad facia of the property and thus enjoying the same magnificent views. One of the things that makes The View stand out is its styling, which deviates from the rectangular lines of recent years to offer sleek, curvaceous architecture that softens the visual aspect of the urbanisation, flowing along with the hillside contours to blend in with its surroundings and make the most of a truly panoramic location. In addition to 24-hour security and beautifully landscaped communal areas, The Views offers residents a full health club with elegant resort spa and a 25-metre swimming pool that mirrors the one found alongside children’s pools in the lush garden above. A Technogym-equipped professional workout area also looks out upon a glassed play area for children, and Wilma is putting its experience in Northern European property development to use in offering a superlative standard of construction and technical infrastructure. A dedicated concierge service is also available on site.
Innovative Design Concepts
However, where The View truly stands out is through design details that ensure all rooms face forward and enjoy the views as well as offering spacious, elegant indoor living areas and outdoor terraces. There is a great deal of individualisation of design, so not all apartments offer the same standard interior and features. Indeed, the variety of options includes penthouses with rooftop terraces and optional swimming pools and kitchens, as well as apartments with delightful courtyard patios that form a special feature, which lets natural light flow into the home.
This is especially true of the masterpiece of The Views – a rounded block occupying the most panoramic position, where there is just one luxurious property on each floor. With this hitherto unseen offering, Wilma Sierra Blanca has introduced a seductive touch of big-city sophistication and glamour to the range of upmarket residential options available in Marbella, and already eager buyers are responding to this exciting new concept. Here too, a green central courtyard adds light and refinement and, with all the properties, the Wilma team will work with new owners to add the final personalised touches to the home. The setting, amenities and quality of The View Marbella are classic in their appeal, while the innovative new details and features introduced take the Marbella property market in an exciting new direction.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF WILMA SIERRA BLANCA