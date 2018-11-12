This passion is perceptible in the nurturing of a concept that strays from the well-trodden path of most residential projects with the introduction of innovative new elements that add a distinct touch of big city sophistication and glamour to the apartments and penthouses at The View Marbella. It is also evident in the careful consideration of architectural styling, the choice of materials employed, luxuries included, landscaping, interior layout and all manner of details right down to the shrubs planted, the type of lighting used and the bathroom taps selected.

Normally such details would be left to designers, engineers and creative teams, but in the case of The View Marbella the principals behind the project have been involved all the way, making this a labour of love as Wilma Sierra Blanca lays down the marker with its first project in Marbella. That said, Wilma is an experienced property developer in Northern Europe with many award-winning projects to its name in Germany and The Netherlands, and with this new landmark development they are not only introducing new details from abroad but also a new form of luxury Marbella home to enjoy.

Refinement, space and views

As its name implies, life at The View Marbella is characterised by a backdrop of stunning panoramic vistas that take in a whole swathe of coastline as well as the hills and valleys of La Quinta and Nueva Andalucía. Set above the Golf Valley of Nueva Andalucía, this peaceful, private spot offers easy access from the Ronda road, with a new connection directly linked to the golf courses of La Quinta, Los Naranjos, Aloha and Las Brisas. Set on the edge of residential Marbella, and overlooking its shoreline, the location has a country club feel to it that will appeal to those who wish to combine luxury and style with peace and privacy.