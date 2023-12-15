The W hotel chain has just opened its doors in one of Europe’s most beautiful cities. Marisa Cutillas gives you a snippet of what you can expect to find within its doors.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of W Hotels
The W brand is known for its appeal to young travellers, proximity to the city centre, and chic boutique-hotel spirit, with many of its hotels being conversions of older architectural wonders. A modern style, laid-back ambience, and upbeat vibe, mixed with local flavour, make W Hotels stand above those that simply provide travellers with a place to rest. The W is known for giving back to its surroundings as much as it benefits from them, often offering guests dreamlike views over sites, monuments, and vibrant hubs that capture the very essence of what makes a city so special. Not that many travellers needed a reminder of the beauty of Edinburgh.
With its stunning blend of medieval, Georgian, and neoclassical architecture, this city is home to historically rich sites like Edinburgh Castle, The Royal Mile, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and is framed by lush green hills and a nearby coast. It is also here that you will find Arthur’s seat, pristine parks and gardens, and a dormant volcano! Edinburgh is perhaps best known for its cultural vibrancy and warm, welcoming atmosphere — all of which perfectly align with the ‘W’ philosophy.
The W chose an idyllic location for its new establishment – St James Square, a new retail-led, lifestyle district that fully integrates into and enhances Edinburgh’s City Centre, providing a vibrant destination for locals and visitors to explore, shop, eat, and play. Its naturally ventilated, canopy-roofed Galleria unites Edinburgh’s different shopping districts, creating a walkable circuit that conveniently connects to Leith, making traversing the city a breeze.
The W Edinburgh has 199 rooms and 45 suites, many of which have open-air terraces from which to enjoy a spectacular view of the city. Interior designers, Jestico + Whiles reimagined the very best Scotland has to offer, with local influences and creative collaborations playing a part in the hotel’s curved, graceful features.
The W is part of an extraordinary, 31-brand collection owned by Marriott Bonvoy but it has its own flavour – for one, it is steeped in artistry. As stated by Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, Vice-President of Luxury Brands of Marriott International for Spain, “With its unparalleled cultural wealth and vibrant art scene, Edinburgh fits right in with W Hotels’ penchant for fostering creativity and local talent.
This hotel is exceptional and totally different from any other in the city. It aims to awaken the curiosity of guests and attract locals to its doors thanks to its characteristics and inimitable energy.”
If you’ve stayed at a W Hotel before then you know that one of the brand’s most appealing factors is its entertainment and dining options and the W Edinburgh is no different. Guests will find a chic place to chill out after a day’s sightseeing at the W Lounge, the restaurant SUSHISAMBA, or the cocktail bar and terrace, Joao’s Place – featuring an open-air terrace offering stunning skyline views, plus a space for private dinners. At the W Lounge, enjoy an array of Gaelic dishes by day and night.
And lest we forget – if you like staying fit and fab while you’re travelling, then you will find plenty of opportunity to keep up the good work or challenge yourself at the Hotel’s Away® Spa and FIT® gym.
Of course, Edinburgh is also a vital hub for business, as it is home to a myriad of thriving sectors and companies such as Tesco Bank, Canon Medical, Deliveroo, TSB, Natwest Group, Computershare, Lloyds Banking Group, and Deloitte – as well as The Amazon Development Centre Scotland. As such, the W contains a host of spaces with cutting-edge technology for business events. Its Sound Suite, meanwhile, is embraced by musicians and podcasters making a splash on the multimedia scene. The Hotel considers itself a work in evolution and has many plans and events lined up for the future, so stay tuned.