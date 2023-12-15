This hotel is exceptional and totally different from any other in the city. It aims to awaken the curiosity of guests and attract locals to its doors thanks to its characteristics and inimitable energy.”

If you’ve stayed at a W Hotel before then you know that one of the brand’s most appealing factors is its entertainment and dining options and the W Edinburgh is no different. Guests will find a chic place to chill out after a day’s sightseeing at the W Lounge, the restaurant SUSHISAMBA, or the cocktail bar and terrace, Joao’s Place – featuring an open-air terrace offering stunning skyline views, plus a space for private dinners. At the W Lounge, enjoy an array of Gaelic dishes by day and night.

And lest we forget – if you like staying fit and fab while you’re travelling, then you will find plenty of opportunity to keep up the good work or challenge yourself at the Hotel’s Away® Spa and FIT® gym.

Of course, Edinburgh is also a vital hub for business, as it is home to a myriad of thriving sectors and companies such as Tesco Bank, Canon Medical, Deliveroo, TSB, Natwest Group, Computershare, Lloyds Banking Group, and Deloitte – as well as The Amazon Development Centre Scotland. As such, the W contains a host of spaces with cutting-edge technology for business events. Its Sound Suite, meanwhile, is embraced by musicians and podcasters making a splash on the multimedia scene. The Hotel considers itself a work in evolution and has many plans and events lined up for the future, so stay tuned.