Today his Princess films are called sexist and his Peter Pan ‘redskins’ racist but there’s no arguing with Disney’s current 141 Oscar tally or Walt’s personal count of 32, an Oscar record. And he made a lot of people happy, including his long-time housekeeper who received company shares from Walt every Christmas, even when they were worth dimes. When she died in 1994, they fetched over $9 million.

THE INVISIBLE PARTNER

Few people have heard of Roy O. Disney whose bronze likeness shares a park bench with Minnie Mouse in Florida’s Magic Kingdom. But without him the world might never have heard of his little brother Walt.

Walt dreamed of castles; Roy, his CEO and life-long business partner, got them built. “My job was to help Walt do the things he wants to do,” he said Roy the financial wizard who turned ‘Walt’s screwy ideas’ into bankable propositions. “If it hadn’t been for my big brother, I swear I’d have been in jail several times for check bouncing”, Walt admitted.

It was Roy who raised funds for the studio’s beginnings, kept it afloat and carried out Walt’s hair-brained plans for a second theme park in Florida twice the size of Manhattan after his brother’s death, joking: “When I meet Walt again, if I hadn’t even tried to build that thing, I would really catch hell.”

Their spats were as legendary as their synergy. Walt resented Roy’s ‘tight-fisted mule headedness’; Roy complained that ‘Junior always had his hand in the cookie jar’. “To the bankers who financed us, I’m sure Walt seemed like a wild man, hell-bent for bankruptcy,” Roy reminisced. “To me, he was my amazing kid brother, full of impractical dreams that he made come true.”