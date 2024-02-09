If you can imagine a cruise, a voyage out at sea on a floating resort, visiting new ports and countries, then imagine this: living in a moving penthouse where staff attend you and the views are ever-changing. What a fascinatingly exciting prospect that would be.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of The World, Residences At Sea
If you can imagine a cruise, a voyage out at sea on a floating resort, visiting new ports and countries, then imagine this: living in a moving penthouse where staff attend you and the views are ever-changing. What a fascinatingly exciting prospect that would be.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of The World, Residences At Sea
No, this is not an article about cruise ships, not quite. You see, the ship in question is not in the strict sense a cruise ship at all. Yes, MS The World looks like a cruise ship and has many of the same facilities, but this almost 200-metre long vessel is more a country club residential complex compared to a normal cruise ship’s ‘hotel’. Both feature resort amenities, but whereas a conventional cruise liner is a conduit for tourism that takes on board new guests every time it sets sail, The World is a private domain for the lucky few that own one of its 165 luxury residences, broken down into 106 apartments, 19 studio apartments and 40 studios, the latter mostly for owners’ guests.
Apart from the fact that you can enjoy the privacy and security of knowing who your fellow passengers are, you also have to share the 12-deck, 43,000 tonne ship with no more than 150-200 guests. That means sufficient people to provide you with company and keep things lively and social, but with enough space to offer the kind of freedom, privacy and if you want, seclusion that even luxury cruise ships are just not built for – and there are almost two staff members for every passenger, marking The World as the epitome of luxury on the high seas. Yes, there are even more private and sumptuous superyachts, but they will struggle to offer you everything this floating home does.
Home Aboard A Floating Resort
The World is a personal playground that is 12 decks high and 200 metres long, containing within it everything from your own designer-decorated apartment (of the kind you’d find on a chic New York or Paris avenue) to a whole range of five-star deluxe distractions such as fine dining restaurants of different types, boutiques, fitness and wellness centres, cocktail lounges, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a golf simulator, jogging track, delicatessen and healthy food store, a library and working space, cinema and entertainment club with live performances. You can even drive golf balls into the sea, and don’t worry, they dissolve to become fish food.
Just the service and the panoramic sundecks are enough to make you want to live here, not to mention the fact that you’ll be able to contemplate those sunsets in many different locations.
The World In 2024
In some ways, The World is not so different from the finest apartment complexes in and around Marbella, except for the fact that it moves about at sea. Officially based in Nassau, in The Bahamas, this exclusive collection of residences at sea even has its own community of owners, and they together with the captain and the ship’s operator agree and plan the itinerary for each new year. There’s no staying put in a harbour or even fixed routes, as its well-heeled owners want to enjoy new horizons every season, and have all the continents, oceans and seas to choose from. For 2024 they’ve come up with a year-long journey that will cross five oceans and visit 90 ports of call.
Naturally you don’t have to stay on the ship throughout its itinerary. After all, many of the owners are movers and shakers with responsibilities and activities on dry land, but they get to cherry pick their favourite bits, hopping on and off as they please, be it at one of the ports or by helicopter transfer. The World is currently the only ship of its kind on the planet, and while it takes in famous sights such as Rio’s Guanabara Bay, Sydney’s Botany Bay and Tokyo, exploring less-visited beauty spots has become one of its specialities.
Six Continents And Five Oceans
And don’t forget, 90 ports of call. Among this year’s sensory discoveries will be Antarctica, the South Georgia Islands and the Falklands, Australia’s rugged Kimberley region, Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay in the classically beautiful South China Sea, the remote British Atlantic dependency of Tristan da Cunha, and Punta del Este in Uruguay. The expedition will also touch on other parts of South America, sail along the east and south coasts of Africa, visiting exotic cities and venturing inland for hiking, safaris, and resort retreats in open nature. On the way, The World will glide into the unforgettable scenery of Cape Town, Buenos Aires, and the rock formations that make The Seychelles so unique.
The adventure of a lifetime sees you head out of Antarctic waters and across the Atlantic from South America to Africa, before spanning the Indian Ocean and its island paradises, adding tropical idyll to your memories of densely packed cities, unforgettable coves, and both savanna and jungle expanses. The route continues along South Asia and touches upon Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam before passing Taiwan en route to the famous skylines of Hong Kong and Shanghai, and the rich culture and impressions of Japan. Very cleverly laid out, the itinerary makes the most of the season in both hemispheres to offer the ultimate experience.
From the north, the journey flows south again to The Philippines, Malaysia and Bali (Indonesia), and on to the Pacific Ocean, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands before entering the Great Barrier Reef, Australia and New Zealand. South leads north once more as you sail between the tropical islands of the South Pacific, then across the Pacific to Hawaii and Baja California in Mexico in time to see in the new year (2025) in Cabo San Lucas. In each of these locations you’ll sample the best of local cuisine, impressions and experiences in a safe and secure way. What’s more, everything is laid on, from room service and concierge to a floating dock richly equipped with a tantalising choice of speedboats, jet skis, diving and surfing gear.
In 2024, few people on earth will experience something of the kind, an around the world adventure that combines comfort, privacy and service with excitement and exploration.
INFO
To learn more about The World’s unique lifestyle call +1 954 538 8449 or visit www.aboardtheworld.com