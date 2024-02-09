Six Continents And Five Oceans

And don’t forget, 90 ports of call. Among this year’s sensory discoveries will be Antarctica, the South Georgia Islands and the Falklands, Australia’s rugged Kimberley region, Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay in the classically beautiful South China Sea, the remote British Atlantic dependency of Tristan da Cunha, and Punta del Este in Uruguay. The expedition will also touch on other parts of South America, sail along the east and south coasts of Africa, visiting exotic cities and venturing inland for hiking, safaris, and resort retreats in open nature. On the way, The World will glide into the unforgettable scenery of Cape Town, Buenos Aires, and the rock formations that make The Seychelles so unique.

The adventure of a lifetime sees you head out of Antarctic waters and across the Atlantic from South America to Africa, before spanning the Indian Ocean and its island paradises, adding tropical idyll to your memories of densely packed cities, unforgettable coves, and both savanna and jungle expanses. The route continues along South Asia and touches upon Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam before passing Taiwan en route to the famous skylines of Hong Kong and Shanghai, and the rich culture and impressions of Japan. Very cleverly laid out, the itinerary makes the most of the season in both hemispheres to offer the ultimate experience.

From the north, the journey flows south again to The Philippines, Malaysia and Bali (Indonesia), and on to the Pacific Ocean, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands before entering the Great Barrier Reef, Australia and New Zealand. South leads north once more as you sail between the tropical islands of the South Pacific, then across the Pacific to Hawaii and Baja California in Mexico in time to see in the new year (2025) in Cabo San Lucas. In each of these locations you’ll sample the best of local cuisine, impressions and experiences in a safe and secure way. What’s more, everything is laid on, from room service and concierge to a floating dock richly equipped with a tantalising choice of speedboats, jet skis, diving and surfing gear.

In 2024, few people on earth will experience something of the kind, an around the world adventure that combines comfort, privacy and service with excitement and exploration.