Ananda in the Himalayas

This stunning resort, located on a 40-hectare Maharajah’s Palace estate in the Himalayan foothills, ranked the number one destination spa in the world by Condé Nast readers in 2016, offers a wealth of indulgent therapies and spa treatments, featuring a host of holistic wellness to suit all tastes. A team of experts in Ayurveda, yoga, and other health specialities cater a tailor-made programme for each guest, so you can choose to focus on detox, weight management, ayurvedic rejuvenation, yogic detox, stress management, yoga/physical activity, and more specialised programmes.

The Yogic Detox programme is one of Ananda’s most popular. It includes asana, pranayama, and various yogic techniques such as Hatha yoga (to purify the body), as well as Kunjal Kriya (cleansing the stomach), Jala Neti (cleansing the channels), and Trataka (for concentration). The Stress Management programme, meanwhile, sounds like the perfect match for stressed executives. It involves Ayurvedic therapies like Shirodhara (the gentle pouring of liquids over the forehead), as well as a host of international therapies like Reiki, meditation techniques such as Yoga Nidra, Tibetan lymphatic drainage massage, and much more.

The magic of Ananda goes way beyond the actual programmes; the resort itself is stunning, featuring colourful gardens, lush foliage, and clean, crisp mountain air. The accommodation is to-die-for, with villas boasting their own 40m2 pool overlooking the forest, with benefits including private butler and pantry service. Dining is another big highlight at this resort. Ayurvedic principles are adopted to the full, with all meals being curated by in-house Ayurvedic doctors and chefs. Don’t think you need to starve to achieve weight loss or vitality; the dishes are as tasty as they are colourful, and everything is made with produce from local organic farms. There is nothing boring about Ananda. Indulge in a host of super-fun activities, including white water rafting, safaris, bird watching, and walking in an abundance of stunning nature trails.

