How Did The Tiger Mosquito Arrive In Spain?

“We are unsure but we think it spread to the U.S. and Europe through the importation of old tyres for use in recycling. Rubber is recycled into so many things – including roads – and this material is constantly being shipped to the U.S. and other countries. Mosquitoes love laying their eggs in tyres, which can retain small amounts of water. They do so in other water containers as well – including pots with standing water, toys with rainwater, even a bottle cap.”

When Was This Insect First Found In Spain?

“In Spain the first discovery of the tiger mosquito was made by doctors in Sant Cugat del Vallés in 2004, who found that they were treating many patients with odd-looking bites. They concluded that these bites were caused by an invasive species, but they didn’t know which one. Doctors asked help from an entomologist at the Mosquito Control Service of Baix Llobregat and the latter discovered that the guilty party was none other than the tiger mosquito.

Tiger mosquitoes probably first entered Spain via Italy since we know they have been present there since 1997 (they were first found in the U.S., meanwhile, in 1979). Since car travel between European countries is so prevalent, they probably spread in this manner. One study by researchers in Barcelona showed that there are around 70,000 cars with a tiger mosquito in the metropolitan area of Barcelona every day.

It is very easy for mosquito populations to spread as they are so aggressive that they can follow us into cars when we enter them. Later, when we arrive at our destination, the female mosquito flies out, and if she finds a water deposit, she lays her eggs in it.”

What Knowledge Do We Have Of The Tiger Mosquito That Can Help Us ‘Beat’ It? “

We know that it is low-flying; this is why it tends to bite the ankles and calves, not the arms or face. We also know that this mosquito flies a small distance in its lifetime (around 400m) and that it doesn’t migrate very far from where it is born. It tends to remain within a 50-metre radius.”

Why Are These Mosquitoes Such Effective Vectors?

“It is the viruses that overtake them which are effective. The mosquito ingests the virus when it bites an infected person. This virus then has to make its way through the digestive system and travels all the way to the salivary glands of the mosquito, where it replicates in astonishing numbers. This in turn makes the mosquitoes thirsty so they bite more people. When a person is infected, their temperature rises and they in turn become more ‘attractive’ to mosquitoes. It is a highly complex cycle and a perfect one for the virus to reproduce.”

What Type Of Homes Do They Accumulate In?

“They tend to proliferate in homes with gardens – for instance, villas, since there are often toys, pots, and other items that can collect standing water there.”

How Can You Help People Who Think They May Have Tiger Mosquitoes In Their Vicinity? Is Fumigation Always Required?

“By conducting a very detailed inspection. Surprisingly, fumigation is a last-case resort at Anticimex and we try to solve the problem without chemicals if possible to lower the undesired effects on the surrounding beneficial fauna. Sometimes the entire problem can be solved with something as simple as removing a couple of pots, tyres, or anywhere where we find the mosquito or its larvae. We have even had to get rid of small outdoor fountains because they can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. We also place specialised traps in strategic areas.”

How Else Can People Protect Themselves Against Tiger Mosquitoes?

“If they are travelling to an area known to have tiger mosquitoes they should wear long sleeves and apply a repellent solution containing DEET or Icaridin. It is important to be very thorough and to apply the repellent to all exposed areas, including the ankles. If you miss a spot, they head straight for it. Don’t bother with citronella bracelets, because they don’t work.”

Finally, Can You Tell Me Why You Decided To Become An Entomologist?

“I grew up in my parents’ villa and I used to love walking in the land surrounding it, collecting insects. When I heard about the tiger mosquito, I grew fascinated by how it transmitted disease and I decided to devote my doctoral thesis to it.”