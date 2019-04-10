Quite apart from its beaches, shopping malls, sports clubs and spas, the Costa del Sol has lots of leisure options aimed at the whole family.

Many a big city has a zoo or aquarium; rural areas are endowed with theme and safari parks; and forest and beachside resorts often come with survival courses, aqua parks and similar family fun entertainment options. But guess what, our region ticks just about every box you’d normally have to travel far and wide for, from admiring wild animals and sea life to immersing yourself in adventurous pursuits or splashing about on big water slides.

So, if you want a change of scenery from the shopping mall, the beach or the golf course, and have filled your tummy with tapas for now, why not discover just how much variety is on offer within a half-hour radius of Marbella? There is actually too much for the pages of a single feature, so we have taken a selection of just some of the top attractions available close to you. What’s more, they are perfectly suited to this time of year!