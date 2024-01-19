Autumn and winter are ideal seasons in which to brave the Great Outdoors, lose yourself in the majesty of a mountainside retreat, and boost your circulation with an energetic trek. If you’re into ‘green escapes’ then you have probably already visited one or more of Spain’s 100 natural parks, which are never greener or more splendid than right now. Vacation rentals company, Holidu, recently put its Sherlock Holmes cap on, analysing Google Maps and AllTrails to discover the highest-rated natural parks for hiking. Below are the top five selections, all of which merit a place on your bucket list! Read on to discover their highlights and once you’ve chosen your first destination, pack up your boots and a good jacket and get ready for an active holiday getaway like no other!
The Picos de Europa National Park (Asturias, Cantabria and León)
Spread across the provinces of León, Cantabria and Asturias, the Picos de Europa National Park is a fine example of the Atlantic ecosystem. It is home to thick oak and beech groves as well as rock formations whose majesty is frequently posted on Instagram channels of many of the world’s top travel influencers. Here, you can also spot a variety of wild animals, including brown bears, the Iberian wolf, and 21 bat species.
The Picos de Europa National Park boasts 156 walking trails, from which you can view some of its most stunning sites. These include the lakes of Covadonga (Enol and Ercina), which have a glacial origin. These serene bodies of water are located a little over 20km from the village of Cangas de Onís, famed for its lush beauty and architecture. This area can be accessed by walking along the Lakes of Covadonga route – an easy, 5km circular path that begins at the Buferrera carpark. On your way to the lakes, make sure to stop at the Mirador de la Reina, which overlooks a lush valley. If you’re up for a more demanding trek, try the Garganta Divina route, which goes for 21.4km.
Just 12km from the lakes are the Santa Cueva, a place of worship and pilgrimage for those of the Christian faith. This cave is the resting spot of the Virgin of Covadonga, also called ‘La Santina’. It is ensconced in an area of pristine natural beauty, featuring a pond with crystalline waters and a fountain that is said to wield mysterious powers.
Of course, no visit to the Picos de Europa would be complete without a picture of yourself atop the Roman bridge in Cangas de Onís. This medieval construction spans the Sella River and is linked to the Roman road that once connected Lugo de Llanera and Santander. Finally, don’t miss visiting the hallowed halls of the elegant Basilica de Santa María la Real, which houses priceless artworks by artists such as Vicente Carducho and Luis de Madrazo.
Sierras de Cazorla, Segura, and Las Villas (Jaén)
This is one of Spain’s largest natural parks, as it has around 210,123 hectares of forests, valleys, and mountains to explore. Its star players are the Guadalquivir and Segura rivers, whose headwaters (or sources) are located within the park (which is home to dozens more rivers). There are numerous trails to explore so that even families with young children can enjoy the beauty of the surrounding greenery and water.
The most recommended routes are the Rio Borosa (9.2km) and the Huelga Utrera-Cueva del Agua-Pontones (12.1km) routes. These offer long, leisurely walks with loads of eye candy – think majestic rock formations, ancient trees and plants, and raised wooden walkways that enable you to get up close to the water. Expect to be dazzled by a myriad of rivulets, waterfalls, and hidden caves and natural arches that make a beautiful backdrop for your photos.
When in Cazorla, aim to see the nearby villages as well. Sites to catch include the Santa María Church, which is home to an underground 128m stone vault through which the Cerezuelo river is channelled down to the Guadalquivir.
While you’re in this paradise, don’t forget to fuel up with local cuisine. Cazorla is famed for a host of dishes, including pipirrana (which is slightly similar to ratatouille), rin-ran (a cold potato crème with cod, olives, and choricero peppers), and ropa vieja (comprising chickpeas and beef or chicken).
Sierra Nevada (Granada)
Perched very close to the city of Granada is the Sierra Nevada National Park. Although it is best known for its ski resort, it is an ideal spot to visit even when its mountain caps are powder-free. This park has 165 trails to choose from and if you visit this month, you will meet a host of walkers taking in the beauty of waterfalls, valleys, springs, and quaint mountainside villages where you can tuck into locally made oil, honey, cheese, and bread. Cycling aficionados will find their perfect match here, as there are 13 routes that have been specially designed for them.
Two of the Sierra Nevada’s most famous hikes are the Sendero del Río Monachil (8km) and the Vereda de la Estrella (20.9km). If you’ve made it this far, definitely take time to explore the Alpujarra, a 70km valley located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada. Nestled between numerous springs and gorges, you will find stunning villages such as Barranco del Poqueira (which offers panoramic views across a magnificent valley) and other villages like Pampaneira, Bubión, and Capileira. There, you will find unique artisanal crafts, including handmade rugs and pottery, which make perfect gifts for friends and family back home
Teide (Islas Canarias)
The emblematic Teide volcano stands proudly at the heart of the Teide National Park in Tenerife. The volcanic landscape lends this zone an otherworldly feel… and some spots can make it seem like you’ve just landed on Mars! The area is graced by unique lava and rock formations you can view while walking along a trail that leads you to all its most scenic spots. You can even walk up to the volcano’s crater (you will need a permit to do so but it’s easy to obtain).
This park is universally hailed as one of the best spots in Spain from which to stargaze. There are many guided visits available that will enable you to admire the starry sky. It houses its own observatory, where you can discover fascinating astronomical facts and brush shoulders with astrophysicists since it is also home to the Astrophysics Institute of Canarias. The observatory houses impressive equipment such as the Gregor telescope and other instruments that have enabled scientists to follow some of the world’s most important events – including the Shoemaker-Levy comet crashing into Jupiter.
Two of the best routes to enjoy when you’re at this park include Roques de García (3.4km) and Montaña Blanca (10.6km). The latter takes around five hours to complete and connects to a host of other popular trails, including Montaña de los Tomillos, Mirador de la Fortaleza, Lomo Hurtado, and Montaña Rajada. During your visit, make it a point to see Roque Cinchado – one of the most famous and photographed rock formations in the Canary Islands. Visit at sunset, when the sky looms above you in a swirled orange pattern and the Teide volcano rises above you majestically. Finally, take a walk along Arenas Negras, a route that commences at the Centro de Visitantes del Portillo and rises to the Montaña del Cerillar. From these lofty heights, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the park and the Llano de Maja area.
Ordesa y Monte Perdido (Aragón)
The Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park is located in the heart of the Pyrenees. It was one of the first natural zones to receive official protection in Spain and is also one of the highest-rated parks in the country, receiving a 4.9 out of 5 rating. It is well known for its beautiful and diverse landscape, which features dramatic gorges, rugged limestone formations, and vertiginous peaks. Here, you can discover forests, rivers, castles, and much more, spread across 15,608 hectares. Most visitors head to the Ordesa Valley, the most famous part of the park, and the nearby medieval town of Torla. However, the area holds many more surprises: from ancient dolmens and hermitages to lofty viewpoints that make ideal birdwatching spots.
Two routes you may enjoy are Los Sestrales – Sercué – Ermita de San Úrbes (6.9 km) and Senda de los Cazadores (19.2 km). Feast your eyes on graceful waterfalls, ancient beech, elm, and birch trees, and a wide array of colourful bird species – including eagles, ravens, various woodpecker species, sparrows, and more.
Spain is home to an impressive array of natural parks, all of which have various routes to choose from. From a quick 45-minute walk right through to an eight-hour (or longer) marathon, you will find the perfect walk for your level, and all parks provide visitors with thorough information on walk lengths and difficulties. If you have kids, don’t let that stop you. Immersing them in the beauty of nature does wonders for the body and mind and puts stress on the backburner. Everyone deserves an escape once in a while but when it comes to healthful getaways, few are quite as beneficial as those involving time in the Great Outdoors.