The Picos de Europa National Park (Asturias, Cantabria and León)

Spread across the provinces of León, Cantabria and Asturias, the Picos de Europa National Park is a fine example of the Atlantic ecosystem. It is home to thick oak and beech groves as well as rock formations whose majesty is frequently posted on Instagram channels of many of the world’s top travel influencers. Here, you can also spot a variety of wild animals, including brown bears, the Iberian wolf, and 21 bat species.

The Picos de Europa National Park boasts 156 walking trails, from which you can view some of its most stunning sites. These include the lakes of Covadonga (Enol and Ercina), which have a glacial origin. These serene bodies of water are located a little over 20km from the village of Cangas de Onís, famed for its lush beauty and architecture. This area can be accessed by walking along the Lakes of Covadonga route – an easy, 5km circular path that begins at the Buferrera carpark. On your way to the lakes, make sure to stop at the Mirador de la Reina, which overlooks a lush valley. If you’re up for a more demanding trek, try the Garganta Divina route, which goes for 21.4km.

Just 12km from the lakes are the Santa Cueva, a place of worship and pilgrimage for those of the Christian faith. This cave is the resting spot of the Virgin of Covadonga, also called ‘La Santina’. It is ensconced in an area of pristine natural beauty, featuring a pond with crystalline waters and a fountain that is said to wield mysterious powers.

Of course, no visit to the Picos de Europa would be complete without a picture of yourself atop the Roman bridge in Cangas de Onís. This medieval construction spans the Sella River and is linked to the Roman road that once connected Lugo de Llanera and Santander. Finally, don’t miss visiting the hallowed halls of the elegant Basilica de Santa María la Real, which houses priceless artworks by artists such as Vicente Carducho and Luis de Madrazo.