Finca Cortesin – Casares, Spain

When it comes to peace, quiet, and relaxation, few resorts are quite as appealing as Finca Cortesin. Nestled in the foothills of Casares, it boasts carefully manicured gardens, naturally designed pools, a stunning beach club, exquisite gastronomy, a high-tech gym and the ARANĪ Yoga & Meditation Centre. The latter is perched on a hill with spectacular views of the mountains and the sparkling Mediterranean.

It offers expert treatments and a variety of different yoga practices including traditional Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, Iyengar, Ashtanga, Yin Yoga, Kundalini and meditative practices such as Pranayama, Guided Meditation, and Yoga Nidra. Additionally, you can opt to receive Pilates, Personal Training, and other forms of exercise upon request. Finca Cortesin is home to a gym boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and the latest wellness technologies from the exclusive collection, Artis by Technogym.

The ARANĪ Yoga & Meditation Centre has special offers that include two-to-four-night stays at the hotel, plus specific yoga sessions, access to the Beach Club and Spa, daily à la carte breakfasts at the renowned restaurant El Jardin de Lutz, lunch for two, and more. The resort entices guests with numerous activities and excursions, so they can combine yoga practice with sports and cultural escapes. Of course, Finca Cortesin is also known for its golf course, which is considered one of the best by numerous prestigious publications, including Golf Digest magazine.

