Yoga is now one of the most popular holistic activities in the world and by 2025, it is expected to reach a worth of around €185.9 billion. Over 300 million people engage in this pursuit to hone their strength, flexibility, mobility, and overall wellbeing.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Respective Resorts
The global yoga community is thriving, with many practitioners looking forward to the support, friendship, and sheer enjoyment they receive from honing their asanas and engaging the power of controlled breathing. If you will be travelling around Spain or Italy soon and you wish to stay at a resort with a strong yoga focus, check out our recommended list of venues.
Finca Cortesin – Casares, Spain
When it comes to peace, quiet, and relaxation, few resorts are quite as appealing as Finca Cortesin. Nestled in the foothills of Casares, it boasts carefully manicured gardens, naturally designed pools, a stunning beach club, exquisite gastronomy, a high-tech gym and the ARANĪ Yoga & Meditation Centre. The latter is perched on a hill with spectacular views of the mountains and the sparkling Mediterranean.
It offers expert treatments and a variety of different yoga practices including traditional Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, Iyengar, Ashtanga, Yin Yoga, Kundalini and meditative practices such as Pranayama, Guided Meditation, and Yoga Nidra. Additionally, you can opt to receive Pilates, Personal Training, and other forms of exercise upon request. Finca Cortesin is home to a gym boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and the latest wellness technologies from the exclusive collection, Artis by Technogym.
The ARANĪ Yoga & Meditation Centre has special offers that include two-to-four-night stays at the hotel, plus specific yoga sessions, access to the Beach Club and Spa, daily à la carte breakfasts at the renowned restaurant El Jardin de Lutz, lunch for two, and more. The resort entices guests with numerous activities and excursions, so they can combine yoga practice with sports and cultural escapes. Of course, Finca Cortesin is also known for its golf course, which is considered one of the best by numerous prestigious publications, including Golf Digest magazine.
Six Senses – Ibiza, Spain
The Six Senses resort in Ibiza has made quite a name for itself in terms of its wellness, holistic wellbeing, and self-care offerings. Here, yoga lovers will find a full programme designed to nourish the body, calm the mind, and awaken the spirit through a transformative experience in an environment that boosts inner harmony and connection with nature.
As part of its commitment to holistic well-being, Six Senses Ibiza covers a wide range of styles and approaches. Guests can explore different practices (from the dynamic Vinyasa Flow to the relaxing Yin Yoga) to find the style that best suits their needs. Programmes are designed for practitioners of all levels, from beginners to more experienced yogis, and classes are taught in serene spaces with impressive views.
In addition to regular yoga classes, Six Senses Ibiza offers immersive multi-day retreats that allow guests to experience a deep transformation. These programmes include daily yoga classes, meditation, wellness sessions, spa treatments, and healthy and delicious dining options.
Teranka Formentera – Formentera, Spain
Ensconced in the fragrant pine forests, crystal-clear waters, and sandy dunes of one of the smallest Balearic islands, Teranka is at once a peaceful escape, a refuge of joy, and a gastronomic haven. It is inspired by the idea of terre d’ancrage (‘land of anchorage’) – a place where guests can ground themselves and feel more connected to the beauty of nature.
Natural wood and teak abound in this haven, as do biophilic design principles. All up, it’s the perfect place to host yoga retreats. Teranka is in many ways a natural portal to the Earth’s energy. Its ethos combines two Greek concepts: hedonism (the search for pleasure and relaxation) and eudaimonia (the search for improvement and vitality). It boasts a host of outdoor spaces in which to exercise and practice yoga, including the shade beneath an olive tree, the sandy dunes, or a cosy spot beneath the stars.
At Teranka’s Essence of Flow retreat, you will find a unique customised yoga programme led by a seasoned team of experts. Sessions have been developed to help you become attuned to the island’s energy. The retreat comprises a host of activities, including star gazing, sound baths, and cathartic respiratory work under the guidance of renowned hypnotherapist, Annika Lefevvre. Life coach, Matti Mahl, accompanies guests on walks and invites them to take ice baths after their personalised yoga sessions.
The Marbella Club Hotel – Marbella, Spain
The Marbella Club’s beautiful Wellness Centre, graced by colourful, sun-drenched gardens and a peaceful, soulful vibe, offers guests a wide range of opportunities to hone their yoga skills. One of its most unique classes is aerial yoga, in which practitioners perform graceful sequences in the air while their weight is supported by suspended pieces of fabric. Surrounded by the singing of birds and the gentle sway of pine trees, it is easy to feel wild, free, and powerful, as one completes a combination of acrobatics and anti-gravity asanas. Aerial yoga is an ideal way to lengthen the spine, promote safe alignment, and increase mobility.
The Marbella Club has a busy schedule of fitness activities, as well as numerous visits from visiting specialists. In addition to yoga, you can also try the resort’s Meditation sessions, whose aim is to bring the mind to full awareness in the present moment, thus restoring the balance between the body and mind. These sessions nip stress in the bud, improve sleep quality, and boost general wellbeing. Meditation is one of the most powerful and oft-recommended natural means to battle a host of issues, both physical and mental.
Ibiza Gran Hotel – Ibiza, Spain
This hotel invites guests to savour the beauty of Ibiza, celebrate life beneath the sun, and enjoy experiences in unique spaces while taking in jaw-dropping views of Formentera and Ibiza’s old Town. It houses a sumptuous spa and one of Ibiza’s most renowned beauty salons, run by the prestigious company, Maisolence.
The resort has launched its Wellness Journeys programme, featuring three meticulously designed treatment itineraries for rejuvenation and disconnection from the stressors of everyday life. Each of these is a fully customisable experience that commences with a detailed consultation to identify each client’s preferences and goals. These circuits combine massages, facial treatments, cryotherapy, and body rituals.
One of its most popular itineraries is the Revitalizing Circuit, which begins with an outdoor yoga session guided by experts who foster a connection with oneself. Next, guests partake in a hydrotherapy circuit at the renovated Open Spa, which includes heated hydrotherapy pools, a contrast path, an ice pool, a Turkish bath, a Finnish sauna, aroma showers, and saline inhalation therapy. The latter has numerous benefits. It helps improve breathing, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects that can help boost overall wellbeing. The experience is completed with a facial treatment called Cryo Time Freeze by Anne Semonin, which uses cryotherapy to enhance skin firmness and luminosity.
Four Seasons Hotel Madrid – Madrid, Spain
In the heart of the busy centre of Madrid – between the zones of Puerta del Sol and the Barrio de la Letras – lies the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid. This historic landmark vibrates with positive energy, with its four-level Wellness Centre, sun-splashed pool terrace, and restaurants of the calibre of Dani Brasserie (by Dani García) and Isa (an award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant serving Asian street food). This Hotel has a strong wellbeing focus. Guests can stay active with so many fitness activities and face and body rituals, enjoying visits from a wide array of wellness specialists.
Guests can opt for personal sessions in mindfulness, yoga, Pilates, stretching, and general training. Every Wednesday, the Hotel offers yoga at 7:45 am to help guests start the day harmoniously and connect with their inner world. The good news is that you don’t have to be staying at the hotel to take part. If you are in the city, and you feel like partaking in a class while taking in the beauty of the Madrid skyline, you are welcome to do so.