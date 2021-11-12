If this is so, the new 2022 GR Supra should be a solid reminder that Toyota has a proud heritage of building sports cars and of course, it’s worth adding that the Japanese megabuilder has won the last four Le Mans 24-hour races. The Supra name dates back to 1978 when it was marketed as a variant of the Celica coupé. It became a model in its own right from 1986 and from then on, models became increasingly more powerful and technically sophisticated. Sports cars from Toyota go back even further than the Celica/Supra series with one major standout being the 2000GT of the 1960s, famously driven in the 1967 James Bond classic movie You Only Live Twice.

One thing to get straight right off the mark is that the Supra was co-developed with the BMW Z4 and that both cars are produced at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria. It reflects modern automotive business trends in that the Supra is thus a Japanese nameplate car co-developed with a German maker and manufactured in Austria by a company that is a subsidiary of Magna International, a Canadian company.

The 2022 GR Supra is being marketed as ‘track ready’ and is certainly the fastest and most agile product in the model’s history. The exterior styling is a mass of curves and there’s more than a superficial resemblance to the old 2000GT, which few will object to. Configured as a fastback coupé in the best traditions of 1960s competition cars, the Supra even has a couple of ‘bumps’ in the roof of the type that were once included to provide helmeted drivers with better headroom and were a feature of the 2000GT. With its huge frontal air ducts, side intakes and rear spoiler, it certainly looks the part and also follows 60s convention by using a front engine and rear wheel drive.