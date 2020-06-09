SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
Fairytales still exist and we mustn't stop dreaming. This beautiful planet of ours comes with a myriad of landscapes, flora, fauna and cultures that sometimes verge on magical. So put your rose-coloured glasses on and plan out your next adventure to come!
Cappadocia, Turkey
For the hiker, explorer and adventurer, central Turkey can be a real treat. The region of Cappadocia is not only famed for its incredible rock formations, ancient valleys and intricate cave systems but also for the breathtaking scenery which is dotted with hundreds of colourful hot air balloon rides. Cool travel blogger Jackson can give you the ins and outs this fairytale-like place has to offer. Click here
Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan
Kyoto, the ‘imperial capital’ of Japan, proudly possesses many historical and cultural treasures, enough for no less than 17 UNESCO sites! It impresses with thousands of temples, serene shrines and gardens, lush landscapes and beautiful architecture. The Arashiyama Bamboo Grove is not like any ordinary forest; feel enchanted while strolling along its path leading to the sublime Okochi-Sanso Villa. Find some more cool things to do in Kyoto. Click to visit
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Sounds quirky but the Great Barrier Reef is the largest living organism on the planet! Sadly it’s being decimated rapidly as a result of ocean pollution. Extending over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands, it’s hard to know where to start and what to do. A diving lesson, a chopper ride, a sailing day or even a reef night-out? You can island hop, meet marine creatures, do some coral gardening or just paddle around in the crystal clear water. If you decide to hit Australia, check out eight great Barrier Reef experiences compiled by locals. Click to visit
Pailón del Diablo, Ecuador
The Pailón del Diablo, or Devil’s Cauldron, is nestled in the western foothills of the Ecuadorian Andes. A surging mass of water from the upper Amazon River Basin rewards hikers with a truly intimate experience. Being enclosed in a gorge with three waterfalls as high as 100 meters can certainly make you feel like you are on a spiritual journey. Take a moment to soak up the warm mist created by the immense hydrologic power as you descend on the ‘Ruta de las Cascadas’. And while you are near Baños, check out some other mind-blowing things to do in the area. Click to visit
Antelope Canyon, Arizona
Did you ever hear about slot canyons? Water seeping into cracks in the earth gradually sculptures intricately shaped channels that allow for visitor access. The Antelope Canyon was carved into gorgeous red sandstone during a few million years on the Navajo tribal land in Arizona. Although extensively photographed, its out-of-this-world ambience created by beautiful colours, spiralling walls and sunbeams from above can only be fully appreciated in person. But not all slot canyons are easy to walk – some you may have to squeeze through – here are a few more to explore. Click to visit
Chamarel, Mauritius
An amazing geological formation, the Seven Coloured Earth is located near the village of Chamarel in Mauritius. Earth swirled together to create this volcanic feature and in the surrounding Geopark you can explore its history. If you are already in Mauritius you probably have a packed itinerary, but this treasure is well worth the panoramic trip fitted in between the white beaches, turquoise seas, tropical dining, snorkelling, hiking and diving. Here are some more reasons to visit Mauritius. Click to visit
North Island, New Zealand
North Island is home to three quarters of New Zealand’s population and has tons of things to see and do. Its natural marvels are endless with three ferocious volcanos, untouched forests with massive California Redwoods, epic waterfalls, lively seaside and many little islands and caves. The Waitomo Glow Worm Caves are one of the places of note where time is said to stand still. This extensive underground river system with its abundance of glow worms takes you on a trip to another world, with the cave ceiling looking like a starry sky above. Have a look at this fun road trip of North Island and its stunning features. Click to visit
Banff National Park, Canada
If you always wanted to visit Canada, a Swiss-style ski treat in the Banff National Park could be your foot in the door, but consider the summer months to take proper advantage of outdoor activities. Breathtaking scenery, mountains and lakes with a remote feel abound but there are plenty of quality hotels and lodges to serve as a comfortable base. You can even wake up in a cave with a basin-themed hot pool. Rent a canoe, horse ride or hike and if you are like me, you will want to try fly fishing! Different lakes offer different activities. Discover the possibilities with the Blonde Abroad. Click to visit
La Digue, Seychelles
Anse Source d’Argent is one of the most photographed beaches in the world and you have to see it. The Seychelles pack in 115 islands, but are home to only 89,000 people and some giant tortoises. Wherever you go you can expect three things: lush jungle, gorgeous beaches and relaxation. This small island, La Digue can be approached by motorboat and apart from a handful of cars, they only use ox carts for transport. People get around on foot or by bicycle. You can witness vanilla being pressed in the ox mill and try the best Creole food ever. Apart from the odd shark, the Seychelles has no dangerous animals or volcanoes and it is rightly called a paradise. Visit Seychelles here
WORDS ANDI BLACKWELL
