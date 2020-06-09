La Digue, Seychelles

Anse Source d’Argent is one of the most photographed beaches in the world and you have to see it. The Seychelles pack in 115 islands, but are home to only 89,000 people and some giant tortoises. Wherever you go you can expect three things: lush jungle, gorgeous beaches and relaxation. This small island, La Digue can be approached by motorboat and apart from a handful of cars, they only use ox carts for transport. People get around on foot or by bicycle. You can witness vanilla being pressed in the ox mill and try the best Creole food ever. Apart from the odd shark, the Seychelles has no dangerous animals or volcanoes and it is rightly called a paradise. Visit Seychelles here

WORDS ANDI BLACKWELL

