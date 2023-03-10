Off-Grid Getaways

In today’s hyper-connected world, the chance to unplug and get back to nature is the new luxury and 55 per cent of booking.com travellers are surfing for ‘off-grid’ holidays this year. That doesn’t mean roughing it. Off grid is more about getting away from it all geographically, rather than electronically, without sacrificing home comforts. “Travellers are not ready to give up every luxury and would only consider going off grid if it can be at a more indulgent stay,” says the hotel booking platform. “And for over half, phone and internet connection is a non-negotiable requirement, so expect this cohort to be weathering the wilderness with 5G.”

Panorama Glass Lodge, Iceland

Watch the aurora borealis from your bed or get an all-over midnight s un tan on the terrace with not a peeping Tom in sight at this remote see-through resort. Set in the highlands of southern Iceland 90-minutes’ drive from Reykjavik, the only noses pressed to your panoramic windows will belong to fluffy Icelandic horses. The four Viking-inspired cabins are packed with home comforts including toasters and Nespresso coffee machines, though you’ll have to drive 30 minutes to the nearest town for your groceries.