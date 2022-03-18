We’re just a click away from a Compare the Meerkat for carbon emissions and smart travel firms are already working on it. Major players like Tripadvisor, Booking.com, Google and Skyscanner have signed up to Travelyst.org, a Prince Harry eco initiative driving sustainable tourism from niche to mainstream. Establishing a green hotel rating system of 20 million properties worldwide is just one of their goals. Tour companies whose operations are more difficult to quantify are also entering the fray. “Do I think carbon labelling will be everywhere? I do,” predicts Sam Bruce, co-founder of Much Better Adventures, the first international travel company to introduce the concept last year. “It should go beyond travel and they should be on all products that we buy; carbon labels should be the new calorie.”

Indeed, more than a few of us are ready to go on a crash diet and cut down on their bucket list. Which? magazine recently compared the CO2 emissions of a long haul spa break in the Maldives and an equivalent-length rail holiday in Switzerland. The result was 2,931 kilos for the spa break – equal to eight years of 15-minute daily showers – versus 290 kilos – equal to leaving a 100-watt light bulb on for a year. No prizes for guessing which was which. Half of the readers said they would definitely choose a greener option if the data was available.

Go Net Zero In The Galápagos

Wallow in carbon neutral luxury at Ecuador’s top eco hotel, perched on the edge of an extinct volcano on Santa Cruz Island. Relais & Chateau’s 29-room Pikaia Lodge has underwritten the guilt factor for you. Run on solar power, surplus CO2 is offset through reforestation and its own green acres double as a reserve for the Galápagos giant tortoise. www.pikaialodge.com

Contactless Cruising

After two years becalmed in the Covid Doldrums, big cruising is back and riding the crest of a new wave in touchless technology. The pandemic fast-tracked smarter safety protocols at sea and wearable tech, once a premium extra, is being rolled out as standard. Wrist bands that act as a boarding pass, key cards and a track-and-trace system sync with your phone to book shore excursions, order room service or give you a running total of your bar bill. Celebrity’s Edge-class ships have a ‘butler’ app to open your door, dim the lights and turn on the telly. MSC Cruises have Zoe, in-cabin voice-activated artificial intelligence, to cater to your every need. QR codes have replaced menus, buffets are no longer help yourself and, instead of the dreaded muster drill, guests watch a safety video in the comfort of their staterooms and check in any time. Cruising is still at the mercy of Covid, with some ports still closed to ships and others only allowing passe ngers ashore in small group ‘bubbles’. But Oceania’s January 2023 Around the World in 180 Days cruise sold out in a day. And with 33 new ships due to have Champagne cracked over their bows this year, the industry is clearly waving, not drowning.