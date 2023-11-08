Nara, A New Generation Of Uecko Design

But even the ‘standard’ options reflect the boutique atelier nature of this company, which applies the latest technologies but remains artistic in its approach. “We could extol the aesthetic styling, fine range of quality materials, the clever features available within our collections, and the usability and durability of our pieces,” says Aitor, “but what really makes Uecko stand out and shine is the heart and soul that runs through the entire company, and as a result forms part of a loving, nurturing design and production process – and ultimately in collections such as Nara, which was launched to great critical and public acclaim at the Habitat Fair in Valencia this year.”

Nara reflects the latest evolution of visual and functional design, using the finest quality wood, stone, tinted glass, and marble to create walk-in dressing areas that not only offer a perfectly rational and efficient way to store and display your finest clothing, leatherware and jewellery, but also take your breath away. “We use the finest engineered rail systems, moving parts, as well as doors and drawers that glide effortlessly. Our wardrobe systems cleverly hide and display as you wish, interacting with your home décor to not just complement your interior design, but make this potentially one of the most beautiful parts of your property.”

Nara offers warm tones from a range of options and finishes each appealing to personal tastes and needs, but share a sense of quality and refinement. Uecko is represented at its showrooms in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, San Sebastian, Las Palmas, the Algarve, Mexico, and also Marbella, where the brand’s stamp of design and service is perfectly suited to the luxury homes of the region. “In the primary sense, we produce wardrobe solutions that have to be functional and attractive, but beyond that we set ourselves the task to help create spaces that are a very personal and cherished part of the home.”