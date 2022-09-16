Access for the pilot and navigator come courtesy of the signature gull-wing doors, opening towards the heavens to reveal the compact and purposeful cabin, after passing over the tall and distinctly wide sills. Dressed in a mix of oxblood leather, dark woods and brushed metals, the interior matches the cars exquisite outer coachwork. The car sold was nicknamed ‘Red’ for its distinctive upholstery, while the second of the two prototypes, which remains on display for the public and is still owned by the marque, is suitably named ‘Blue’.

One of the most defining cosmetic features separating the Uhlenhaut Coupe from other SLs, is the gaping outlets cut into the front wings, allowing hot air to exhale from the sides of the motor – while also housing two shotgun-like chrome tail pipes. There’s also a defined crest that sits on top of the hood hiding an intake that feeds cold air into the rasping straight-eight engine.

At a final selling price of €135million during the invitation-only auction in Stuttgart, Germany, this very particular 300 SLR isn’t just the most expensive car ever sold, but now qualifies as one of the top 10 most valuable items ever sold at auction. All the proceeds from the sale will be used to establish a worldwide Mercedes-Benz Fund that will go on to provide education and research scholarships in environmental sciences for future generations.

The age-old saying is true: they don’t make ‘em like they used to.