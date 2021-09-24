Tucked into a curved fold of the hills near Los Arqueros, this contemporary gated complex of 24 luxury apartments and penthouses overlooks golf and shoreline from within a private landscaped oasis of peace and privacy.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Kevin Horn
A gated boutique community within the exclusive urbanisation of Los Aguilares, Unico Benahavis feels like a modern oasis on the edge of San Pedro Alcántara and Guadalmina – a refuge of seclusion and tranquility within a few minutes of Marbella and the sea. As the stylish gate glides open, the attractively styled low-rise buildings of just six apartments each come into view. There are only two per floor, meaning that every property at Unico Benahavis is a corner apartment oozing space and natural light.
“The design and development teams have put a great deal of practical experience into Unico Benahavis, so in reality it is the outcome of highly specialised expertise, and the perfection of all the projects that went before,” says Ian Cooper director of Los Arqueros Estates, the exclusive agents for the development and experts in the greater Los Arqueros area.
He formed part of Unico’s development team, offering valuable insight from the market and feedback from many years of dealing with clients and understanding their evolving requirements. “The developers listened, and the result is a boutique project that is quite possibly best in class.”
Contemporary Perfection
The quality of Unico Benahavis is evident in the beautifully balanced proportions, architectural styling and the tasteful use of materials in which natural white lime plaster is complemented by design elements in stone and wood.
“As in many walks of life, it’s not so much what you do as how you do it,” says Ian, “and this shows in details, the quality of the finishing and the proportions and positioning of each of the blocks.”
The latter is clear enough, as not only does each of the properties enjoy an open perspective across the valley to the sea, but they do so from within a very private area that comprises terraces and gardens for the lower floor apartments, and panoramic rooftop terraces in the penthouses – some of which are being delivered with private splash pools. “The owners have been able to exercise a great deal of freedom and creativity in the choice of materials, finishing and detailing.”
The fact that the apartments at Unico Benahavis have the look and feel of a compact villa aids in this process and adds to a sense of quality and exclusivity that is in equal measure thanks to the layout, the natural light flowing in and the quality of the materials used. “If it feels like a villa that’s because we’ve designed it so, and this continues in the standard of the kitchens and design-based features throughout,” says Ian.
In Harmony With Its Surroundings
In fact, it is also visible in the exterior part of the complex, where the attractively landscaped gardens that surround the main swimming pool and sundeck are also a reflection of careful consideration – for as Unico Benahavis is a BREEAM certified development, the flowering plants and trees are all indigenous. In other words, they are in sync with their natural surroundings, which means they’re drought-resistant and require little maintenance.
This kind of sensibility of design is even found in the layout and dressing of the parking bay area and in the fact that the apartments have both south-western and south-eastern views from two sets of terraces. “Clients have long told us that they like having breakfast with the rising sun and relaxing or entertaining on the terrace with sunset views, so finally we were able to accommodate this wish in a new project.”
Other results of this process can be seen in the attractive gym and spa area, which uses space so cleverly and is bathed in natural light to create a very attractive place in which to work out, float in the large hydro-jet pool or relax in the sauna or Turkish baths. It’s a truly modern feature in what is a contemporary oasis in the hills between Marbella and Benahavís.
“Unico Benahavis is not about gimmicks or big boasts – it’s an exclusive boutique complex of superbly styled, located and finished apartments and penthouses where the difference really does lie in the detail.”
CONTACT
UNICO BENAHAVIS
C/ El Estrecho, 5, Los Aguilares, Benahavís.
Tel: (+34) 635 994 283.
info@unicobenahavis.com
www.unicobenahavis.com