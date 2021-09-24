Contemporary Perfection

The quality of Unico Benahavis is evident in the beautifully balanced proportions, architectural styling and the tasteful use of materials in which natural white lime plaster is complemented by design elements in stone and wood.

“As in many walks of life, it’s not so much what you do as how you do it,” says Ian, “and this shows in details, the quality of the finishing and the proportions and positioning of each of the blocks.”

The latter is clear enough, as not only does each of the properties enjoy an open perspective across the valley to the sea, but they do so from within a very private area that comprises terraces and gardens for the lower floor apartments, and panoramic rooftop terraces in the penthouses – some of which are being delivered with private splash pools. “The owners have been able to exercise a great deal of freedom and creativity in the choice of materials, finishing and detailing.”

The fact that the apartments at Unico Benahavis have the look and feel of a compact villa aids in this process and adds to a sense of quality and exclusivity that is in equal measure thanks to the layout, the natural light flowing in and the quality of the materials used. “If it feels like a villa that’s because we’ve designed it so, and this continues in the standard of the kitchens and design-based features throughout,” says Ian.