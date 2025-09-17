Uttarakhand - The Hollywood Of The Himalayas

Meditative Treks & Trails

To explore the rarefied beauty of the Uttarakhand Himalayas, the quaint hill station of Almora, also popularly referred to as the Cultural Capital of Kumaon could be an ideal base. Almora is beautifully perched at an altitude of 1642 m and I must confess, the profundity of the jaw-dropping Himalayan peaks touches you immensely.

Kasar Devi

I would give Kasar Devi a 5 star rating. If you are in search of true bliss, this is the place to be. Just 9 Kms from Almora, the Himalayan panorama surrounding Kasar Devi is breathtaking. And, when it comes to soul enrichment, the entire Kasar Devi hill is actually a unique geomagnetic radiation field, similar to Machu Picchu in Peru and Stonehenge in England.

Pindari Glacier Trek

This is a moderately challenging trek and meant for experienced trekkers. You need to be reasonably fit as the trek advances through thick forest and one has to encounter swift flowing Himalayan streams and rocky crests. Located at an altitude, which is all of 12,300 feet above sea level, the awe-inspiring sight of the Pindari Glacier at Zero Point has mesmerised trekkers from the world over.

For an exhilarating trekking experience you can embark on a journey from Almora to Kharkiya on a 4×4 drive and from thereon on foot. The stretch from Khati to Dwali is particularly challenging as the terrain is steep and the topography changes dramatically. However, all your trekker’s fatigue vanishes once you set up your camp and relax on the backdrop of the magnificent Pindari Glacier.

Dunagiri Trek

One of India’s most hallowed Yoga and meditation hubs is Dunagiri. This has been the preferred place of practicing Kriya Yoga as propounded by the ancient Rishi – His Holiness Mahavatar Babaji. The meditation chamber (cave) is tucked up in Kukuchina on the Pandukholi mountain.

Spiritual seekers engage in deep meditation and Kriya Yoga as espoused by Mahavatar Babaji centuries back. Kriya Yoga has caught the attention of the world’s spiritual seekers as a tool towards attaining an elevated spiritual plane.

Mahavatar Babaji is believed to be around 2000 years old (assuming that he is alive). It was Swami Paramahansa Yogananda who first introduced Mahavatar Babaji to the world through his literary work, Autobiography of a Yogi.

The trek to Dunagiri and the time you spend there in contemplation could be a life changing experience. Here in the lap of the Himalayas, India’s ancient wisdom and Kriya Yoga techniques will lead you to the path of divinity. It is one of India’s best off-grid spiritual experiences to savour.