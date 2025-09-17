Uttarakhand - The Hollywood Of The Himalayas

There is an all enveloping awareness of a world that is veering more and more towards a ‘Planet and People First’ phenomenon, with the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, magnetised by the mighty Himalayas, truly evolving as New India’s most preferred Conscious Travel destination.
Words And Photography Subhasish Chakraborty
The Lure Of The Himalayas
The Himalayas are indeed an enigma! Spanning an expanse of 2,500 kms in length and between 350 and 150 kms in breadth, with a maximum summit of approximately 9 kms above sea level, the greatest mountain range on Planet Earth is renowned for its rarefied grandeur and diversity in terms of geography as well as its centuries-old culture.
Legends and exhilarating tales of epic adventures and stellar mountaineering feats abound, glorifying the Himalayas. The quintessential richness of Himalayan folklore and mythology has drawn the imagination of the world since ancient times. No wonder, the adventure goes on in the form of ever-evolving prototypes, in humanity’s bid to fathom the sheer magnitude of the Himalayas.
In a world reeling under global warming and climate crisis, the Indian state of Uttarakhand comes as a breath of fresh air, with its snow-capped high Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi (7816m), Chaukhamba (7138m), Panchchuli (6904m), and Trisul (7120m) standing like sentinels.
Uttarakhand’s topography is challenging, with the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh to the Northwest, Tibet to the Northeast, Nepal in the Southeast, and the state of Uttar Pradesh in the South. Both the Greater Himalayas and the Lesser Himalayan zones fall in Uttarakhand.
Hollywood And The Western World
Uttarakhand is the land of Yoga and Rishikesh is regarded as the Yoga Capital of the World. From ancient times, mystics and yogis have preferred the Uttarakhand Himalayas to engage themselves in Yoga. In fact, the Kasar Devi Hill, an eerie spiritual hub, has attracted not just the saints or the ‘Rishi’ of yore, but also great men and women of contemporary times. Those who have spent quality time here in search of spiritual solace include Bob Dylan, D.H. Lawrence, George Harrison, Allen Ginsburg, Uma Thurman, Sunyata Baba aka Alfred Sorensen, Steve Jobs…
Not many are aware that an exclusive Spiritual Retreat in Rishikesh was the place where the British pop band The Beatles stayed and experimented with ancient Indian spiritual practices like Transcendental Meditation way back in 1968. The Beatles Ashram was originally established by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in the 1960s and the Beatles were mesmerised by the Maharishi’s spiritual quest and the path he followed.
The epoch-making visit by The Beatles in February 1968 was a defining moment for spiritual India and the Western world’s perception of the ancient Sanatani Hinduism tradition. The band, consisting of George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr came with their wives and the whole of India, particularly the media paparazzi, went berserk as the news of their arrival in India was officially released.
Once the Band settled down at the Rishikesh Ashram and began taking lessons from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, they dived deeply into their spiritual realms and the typical ashram-life, in the foothills of the Himalayas, inspired them to compose some of their best songs. The Band’s connection with India’s umbilical cord – ‘Spirituality’ – was a significant milestone from the pre-existing point of view of the Western world’s perception of Indian spiritual ethos.
There must be a reason why the great Swamis, Hollywood celebrities, and tech wizards chose the Uttarakhand Himalayas over all others to immerse themselves in meditation and Yoga! Perhaps, these enlightened souls preferred the Uttarakhand Himalayas due to the tremendously pure combo package consisting of high altitude oxygen, carbon neutral surroundings, and the blessings of ancient saints.
Meditative Treks & Trails
To explore the rarefied beauty of the Uttarakhand Himalayas, the quaint hill station of Almora, also popularly referred to as the Cultural Capital of Kumaon could be an ideal base. Almora is beautifully perched at an altitude of 1642 m and I must confess, the profundity of the jaw-dropping Himalayan peaks touches you immensely.
Kasar Devi
I would give Kasar Devi a 5 star rating. If you are in search of true bliss, this is the place to be. Just 9 Kms from Almora, the Himalayan panorama surrounding Kasar Devi is breathtaking. And, when it comes to soul enrichment, the entire Kasar Devi hill is actually a unique geomagnetic radiation field, similar to Machu Picchu in Peru and Stonehenge in England.
Pindari Glacier Trek
This is a moderately challenging trek and meant for experienced trekkers. You need to be reasonably fit as the trek advances through thick forest and one has to encounter swift flowing Himalayan streams and rocky crests. Located at an altitude, which is all of 12,300 feet above sea level, the awe-inspiring sight of the Pindari Glacier at Zero Point has mesmerised trekkers from the world over.
For an exhilarating trekking experience you can embark on a journey from Almora to Kharkiya on a 4×4 drive and from thereon on foot. The stretch from Khati to Dwali is particularly challenging as the terrain is steep and the topography changes dramatically. However, all your trekker’s fatigue vanishes once you set up your camp and relax on the backdrop of the magnificent Pindari Glacier.
Dunagiri Trek
One of India’s most hallowed Yoga and meditation hubs is Dunagiri. This has been the preferred place of practicing Kriya Yoga as propounded by the ancient Rishi – His Holiness Mahavatar Babaji. The meditation chamber (cave) is tucked up in Kukuchina on the Pandukholi mountain.
Spiritual seekers engage in deep meditation and Kriya Yoga as espoused by Mahavatar Babaji centuries back. Kriya Yoga has caught the attention of the world’s spiritual seekers as a tool towards attaining an elevated spiritual plane.
Mahavatar Babaji is believed to be around 2000 years old (assuming that he is alive). It was Swami Paramahansa Yogananda who first introduced Mahavatar Babaji to the world through his literary work, Autobiography of a Yogi.
The trek to Dunagiri and the time you spend there in contemplation could be a life changing experience. Here in the lap of the Himalayas, India’s ancient wisdom and Kriya Yoga techniques will lead you to the path of divinity. It is one of India’s best off-grid spiritual experiences to savour.
Corbett National Park – – The Land Of Roar, Trumpet And Song
The world famous Corbett National Park spreads over an area of 525 km2. The park initially covered 325 km2 but it was felt that the area was too small for species like the tiger and elephants which at times moved into the adjoining shooting blocks. Today, of course, there are no shooting blocks as such – the only shooting allowed is with a camera.
This grassland is home to elephants, cheetahs, deer, sambar, hog deer, and of course tigers. Corbett National Park’s altitude varies between 385 meters and 1210 meters above sea level. The average temperature in summer is 42ºC and the average winter temperature is 4ºC.
The Wilderness Legacy Of Jim Corbett
James Edward Corbett (1875 – 1955), one of the world’s greatest hunter-conservationists, was a British-Indian naturalist, famous for hunting a large number of man-eating tigers and leopards in Kumaon.
In the days of yore, the entire region was teeming with man-eating predators and Corbett’s expertise was often sought by the then British government. It is believed that these man-eaters of Kumaon had killed more than 1,000 people, leaving behind a trail of devastation on the entire populace.
The manner in which Jim Corbett rendered Kumaon free of the danger is the stuff of legends and finds expression in biographies and films. Corbett documented his exploits as a hunter in his best-selling books Man-Eaters of Kumaon and Jungle Lore wherein he lucidly describes his encounters with tigers and leopards of Kumaon.
As a mark of admiration, an exclusive wildlife reserve known as the Corbett National Park was dedicated to him. At a distance of 125 kms from Almora, it is considered by many as one of India’s top five wildlife reserves, which also has the highest density of tigers.
Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary – Beauty & The Beast!
Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is classified as an IUCN Category IV Species Management Zone and is home to leopards, Himalayan goral, musk deer, wild boar, jungle cats, Sumatran serow, rhesus macaques, and giant flying squirrels to name just a few. However, it is for leopards that Binsar is most famous.
Binsar might not be on the bucket list of India’s wildlife parks like Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, Corbett National Park, or Kaziranga, yet it is off the beaten track and compelling. No other wildlife zone in India offers this kind of Himalayan spectacle – an uninterrupted view of a 300 kms stretch with powdery peaks like Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot, Kedarnath, Panchachuli, all lined up as if for a beauty pageant!
In spite of the onslaught of modernity, Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary has fiercely kept its biodiversity protected, vehemently forsaking attempts at commercialisation of the tourism phenomenon, which finds reflection on the solitary single road that criss-crosses the entire sanctuary.
Safari Experience
In India’s Devbhumi Uttarakhand (Abode of Gods) a silent revolution is on, courtesy of Kumaon’s renowned wildlife safari operator, the Koranga family’s Wood Villas Safari.
Chandan Singh Koranga, a proud Millennial Kumaoni native, whose forefathers the late Dewan Singh Koranga and later on Shri Nandan Singh Koranga in particular, served with great distinction in one of the Indian Army’s oldest and most decorated infantry units, the Kumaon Regiment, has been operating wildlife safaris to Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with tremendous zeal and innovation.
Prior to a typical jungle safari, Chandan Singh Koranga, who learned the intricacies of safari expeditions from his grandfather, can be seen in a hyper-excited mode, crafting the itinerary route to be followed during the safari, mountain villages to visit, checking the condition of the 4×4 wheel-drive vehicles, arranging the logistics like tents, food, etc. In short, Chandan’s pre-Safari preparedness is worth emulating, as he leaves nothing to chance, knowing full well that one mistake on those treacherous wilderness trails could be disastrous!
According to Chandan Singh Koranga, “My late grandfather Shri Dewan Singh Ji was fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with Jim Corbett when the entire Kumaon Himalayas was infested and terrified by dangerous man-eaters (tigers and leopards). We grew up listening to stories about Corbett’s courage in confronting the big cats. However, for us Kumaonis, we do not consider tigers and leopards as predators; rather, we believe that their presence is an indication that our ecosystem is healthy. Perhaps this attitude originated from the great hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett himself, who first instilled in us the need to be sympathetic to the big cats.”
Wrapping Up
People from across the world come to the Himalayas in search of peace and solitude. Practising yoga and meditation in the Himalayas can be a very purifying experience. The Uttarakhand Himalayas, which has been the hub of Yoga & Meditation since ancient times, has emerged as contemporary India’s most idyllic region for Yoga practitioners. The oxygen concentration being high and with the easy availability of carbon neutral sites, the Uttarakhand Himalayas offers an irresistible invitation to indulge in a rejuvenating body-mind-soul purification journey.
INFO
