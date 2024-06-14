When and Where Did Vertical Gardens Begin?

Vertical gardening can be traced back to 3000BC, when Mediterranean dwellers grew grape vines as a food source and as a means to embellish their homes and gardens and provide shade in places where trees could not be planted. There are few references in historical texts to vertical gardens. However, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, are thought to have been designed and planted around 600BC in the ancient city of Babylon, close to the present-day Babil province in Iraq.

Legend has it that King Nebuchadnezzar II built these stunning gardens for his wife because she missed the verdant hills and valleys of her homeland. The historian, Diodorus Siculus, described the gardens as being tiered and watered through a clever irrigation system that connected them to the Euphrates River.

Vertical gardens continued to fascinate human beings throughout history. In medieval Europe, monasteries and castles often had espaliered fruit trees that grew flat against walls, thus providing their inhabitants with easy access to fruit. In the Renaissance era, a resurgence of interest in gardens saw the reintroduction of espalier techniques and trellises, which involved ‘training’ plants to grow against walls. The Victorian era also defied gravity in their landscaping, with climbing roses, ivy, and many more vines encouraged to climb up trellises and structures and add picturesque beauty to homes and gardens.

The 20th century saw a big shift in the ethos behind vertical gardening, with the lack of space in densely populated cities leading innovators like Patrick Blanc (a French botanist) to popularise the idea of green walls. Today, ‘living walls’ are used in a myriad of home and city settings to battle global warming and pollution and to give citizens a mental health boost.