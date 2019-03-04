Monumental Vienna

Today’s Vienna is the capital of a prosperous but relatively small country, so it might surprise some to find it such an imposing place full of grand edifices, monuments, parks, palaces and museums. That is, until you realise that for much of its history Vienna was a blue-blooded imperial capital from where large parts of Europe were governed. Throughout the Middle Ages and the classical period it was the leading city of the German-speaking world, and remained one of Europe’s finest capitals even after Austria stopped being a leading monarchy and powerbroker at the beginning of the 20th century.

The result is centuries’ worth of beautiful palaces, parks and architectural splendour in a relatively compact city whose historic centre is a wonder of charming streets, squares, archways, galleries and pedestrian areas, which make it easy to discover the city on foot or by rented bicycle. Visiting Baroque monuments such as the Hofburg, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, the Naturhistorisches Museum or the myriad of other erstwhile Hapsburg palaces, the sense of grandeur and history that pervades Vienna makes you realise just how imperial a capital it was.

The Belvedere Palace is like a little Versailles surrounded by expansive landscaped gardens, and its views back across the city are almost as priceless as the art collection it houses. Venture a little further out and you come to the complex that personifies the Hapsburg dynasty, which for so long formed the backbone of political life in Austria and far beyond. Designed to rival France’s Versailles palace, the Schönbrunn is almost as famous and almost as imposing, with 1,441 rooms set within paradisiacal manicured grounds.

Using the Stephansplatz as your reference, it’s best to simply follow your nose around the elegant shopping streets and the charming little alleyways that tempt you away to discover quaint cafés, traditional eateries, art galleries and churches along the way. There is even a Greek Orthodox church situated in a particularly delightful spot right in the heart of the city, but it is the soaring spires of the Stephansdom Cathedral that will guide you back into the centre if you stray too far. The other unmistakable reference of this city is the Ringstrasse, which acts as the periphery of the inner town.

Having visited the Spanish Riding School or succession of museums housed in beautiful buildings set within equally impressive parks, you may well chance upon the Ringstrasse. Built in the place of the old town walls in the mid-19th century, it’s the circular version of Paris’ Champs-Élysées – and every bit as imposing as it is lined with grand mansions, baroque churches and classical hotels. Take a traditional tram ride from the Schwedenplatz along the Ringstrasse and you’ll be able to see an impressive number of monuments within the 20-minute trip.