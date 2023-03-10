ViGu, on San Pedro’s Avenida Salamanca, might sound like an unusual name for a restaurant, until you discover that its creators are Victor Navarro and Gumer Torres Suarez, two stalwarts from the local dining scene. Victor previously helmed the kitchen at the acclaimed Restaurante Victor in Guadalmina and Gumer was the maître at the Clubhouse at La Zagaleta for many years.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Victor and Gumer have combined their talents at ViGu which opened in the summer of 2021, offering high quality Mediterranean cuisine in a stylish setting. This is a place for people in the know and they can impressively count owners of other significant restaurants among their clientele, as well as many regular diners who know them from before. Along with a varied menu to select from, there are always market fresh tasting dishes available to sample – platos de degustación según el mercado.
Large full length windows face an ample terrace in front while inside an array of square tables adorned with elegant tablecloths are surrounded by comfortably upholstered chairs. The interior combines nice touches with geometric units vying for your attention, along with wooden fittings and a mosaic column by the door which is also the backdrop for the restaurant’s sign on the exterior. Illumination is neatly provided by box lighting above and a bar separates the rear of the restaurant from the kitchen area.
Gourmet Preparations
On this occasion, we were readily tempted to try Victor’s tasting menu and what a great experience it proved to be. Following an appetiser to tease our palates, accompanied by tasty home made bread and an excellent extra virgen olive oil, Único de Mondrón made exclusively from Verdial olives in the Sierra de la Axarquía, we settled in for the serious business of what was to come.
The first of these was an incredibly smooth Ceviche, with Turbot, Langoustines from Sanlucar, and ‘Baila’, a delicate fish from the sea bass family. This chilled creamy concoction was served in a half coconut, alongside a glass of coconut water. Coming next, we savoured a version of Pil-Pil Prawns but this one featured highly-prized red prawns from Garrucha.
The following dish consisted of small battered Squid, with a free range egg and truffle shavings, before we were served a real delicacy, Txangurro a la Donostiarra: King Crab served in its own shell, in a delicious tomato sauce with onion, leek and cognac.
By this point, we were very satisfied with the proceedings, reinforced by the fine Tres Matas Crianza from Ribera del Duero that Gumer had selected as a pairing. This also proved to be a great wine to enjoy with the main course which was the pièce de résistance: Rice with Lobster, Clams and Shrimps – with famed Molina Roca Gran Reserva rice. Upon presentation, all shells were removed permitting us to really enjoy this indulgence without any difficulties. This truly memorable meal came to a fitting end with a Chocolate Coulant with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Unlike the earlier tasting dishes, we could have selected both of these latter options from the menu which, although compact, features some very tempting starters, salads, and soups, as well as a Seafood and a Vegetarian Paella. Meat and fish choices include Ox T-bone Steak, Roasted Shoulder of Lamb, Sole Meunière and Sea Bass Baked in Salt.
If you haven’t been to ViGu, we highly recommend that you make a reservation to rectify that soon.
INFO
Restaurante ViGu
Avda. de Salamanca, 7, San Pedro.
Open Tuesday – Saturday 13:00 – 16:00
and 19:00 – 22:00.
Tel: (+34) 952 275 224. www.vigu.es