Victor and Gumer have combined their talents at ViGu which opened in the summer of 2021, offering high quality Mediterranean cuisine in a stylish setting. This is a place for people in the know and they can impressively count owners of other significant restaurants among their clientele, as well as many regular diners who know them from before. Along with a varied menu to select from, there are always market fresh tasting dishes available to sample – platos de degustación según el mercado.

Large full length windows face an ample terrace in front while inside an array of square tables adorned with elegant tablecloths are surrounded by comfortably upholstered chairs. The interior combines nice touches with geometric units vying for your attention, along with wooden fittings and a mosaic column by the door which is also the backdrop for the restaurant’s sign on the exterior. Illumination is neatly provided by box lighting above and a bar separates the rear of the restaurant from the kitchen area.