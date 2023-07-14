It is sometimes said that Marbella has a lot in common with its larger cousin across the Atlantic Ocean. In fact, there seems to be more than just an imaginary link between these two sunny coastal destinations, and it shows in the latest bespoke designed home by Antima.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Antima
Over the past years, Antima has built a name for itself as a creator of stylish, refined but also welcoming homes with a particular emphasis on family life, functionality, and well-being. Whether it’s a holiday home or a permanent residence, the Antima touch is visible in many details, not least of which is the bespoke, made-to-measure furniture that forms a key element within this boutique developer’s arsenal of design tools. Another is the fact that Antima is one of the leading specialists in rebuilding, modernising, and upgrading existing properties within the region.
Partly for this reason, the team led by founder Sander Brendmoe also prides itself on treating each project as a unique new source of inspiration. “We love the creative process, and especially how to apply our philosophy and approach to ideally highly diverse properties. To create a personal style and ambience around their location, their views, elements of the original home and of course the personal needs and style expression of our clients,” says Synne Brendmoe, interior designer for the group. Having recently completed a villa infused with influences from both sides of the Mediterranean, Villa Adriana follows a distinct style direction, giving the team the opportunity to do what they do best: be creative.
A Made-To-Order Rebuild
A typical Miami villa has a certain style, various specific features, and they of course are the product of many years of evolution that continues to develop and enrich. The Scandinavian influences introduced by the likes of Antima have since become assimilated into the Marbella style, and help to shape the signature home of today, but when you add specific inspiration from other regions it is both an exciting process and one that requires a great deal of skill and expertise – not just to create a visual harmony but also to ensure it fits within a home that is functional, practical and serves the needs of its owners. Villa Adriana, designed and built around the tastes, requirements, and wishes of its owners, was created from an older home within the exclusive villa suburb of La Cerquilla, one of the finest addresses in Nueva Andalucía and indeed Marbella as a whole. It stands upon an acre of mostly level land whose terraced nature ensures untouchable and picture-perfect Marbella views across the Las Brisas golf course to the Mediterranean Sea. This signature combination of deep blues and greens is visible from most parts of the villa, and it greets you with impact as you open the front door.
Enter a forecourt with Portuguese-style Pedra Calçada stone pavement flanked by greenery, and you step into the world of Villa Adriana. In classic style, the beautifully renovated front door opens on to an elegant yet intimate entrance from which the eye travels through the living room, past the terrace and infinity edge swimming pool to the sea shimmering in the distance. A skylight – a feature from the original villa that has been maintained and enhanced – adds natural light to the gently rounded corridor that leads to the wings on either side of the beautifully styled main living room.
Miami Influences
“We retained quite a few of the original elements of the property,” says Synne, “such as the lovely front door, the vaulted ceiling in the living room and the adjoining covered terrace that flows on from it to create a continuous area that also communicates with the kitchen, formal dining room and main bedrooms.” Make no mistake though, all these details have been meticulously restored and given a contemporary feel, from the Mediterranean roof tiles to the inlaid floors and restored stonework framing the living room fireplace.
“We always work closely with the owners of the property, in order to bring their wishes to life, in a made-to-order fashion, which includes everything from architectural design and interior styling to bespoke furniture, material choices, colour tones, fittings, artwork, made-to-measure furnishings, and of course the choice of amenities. Everything is designed and planned to detail, and then built, crafted, and fitted with a great deal of care and attention. You might say this is where our Scandinavian eye for detail and perfectionism comes into it, although the factory producing most of the furniture, soft furnishings, and the decorative items from our Sandon Collection is located in the north of Spain.”
The owners were particularly closely involved in the creative process of Villa Adriana, and being South American, they infused it with a love of fresh white and off-white colour tones; a touch of the Americas and in particular Miami brought to our shores that works particularly well within the climate and aesthetic setting of Marbella. “In some ways, the white-dominated colour tones veered a little from our more typical style,” says Synne, “but this is exactly what we love, and it allows us to evolve our own skill sets further.” What she refers to is visible in lighter-toned bespoke furniture pieces made to fit the villa to perfection, as well as window frames, lighting, and soft furnishings in an array of cream-whites accompanied by gentle accompanying tones.
“The result is very fresh, infused with details that give every room a character and identity of its own, while the floor plan breaks down the volumes of what is a sizeable villa. Each room is spacious yet intimate and cosy, serving a function complementary to the ones surrounding it, and we have also paid careful attention to the overall feel of the house and the flow between spaces, not to mention practical issues such as creating lots of cupboards and storage space in the right locations – and integrating them into the aesthetic style of the home.”
A Very Complete Property
Built to measure, the villa features a large, elegant modern family kitchen with breakfast area, informal lounge, a hidden professional kitchen, and direct access to a private section of the terrace, as well as the formal dining room. There is also a small serving kitchen and a walk-in freezer, with the other wing of the ground floor occupied by a playroom and five of the villa’s six bedroom suites. The master bedroom is a study in refinement, with a gorgeous his and hers bathroom, a large bespoke dressing room, and a bedroom that makes the most of the natural light, and views that accompany you throughout Villa Adriana.
The focal point of the terrace and garden is the infinity edge pool, which is flanked by a Jacuzzi and a stylish pool pavilion that offers a comfortable lounging area with spectacular views. It appears to float upon the swimming pool, whose cascade adds charm to the tranquil seating areas in the lower part of a garden that also boasts its own organic vegetable plot. Follow the steps down from either wing and you enter an independent staff room, machine rooms, and a professional laundry finished to the same standards as the rest of the villa.
The same and more is true of the gallery-style garage, the private hair and beauty salon, elegant indoor pool, sauna, steam room, ice bath, and Jacuzzi. This part of the home really does look and feel like a luxurious spa, and the same is true of the professional gymnasium, the massage and treatment room, the modern wine cellar, and the home cinema and entertainment lounge.
Built with Scandinavian precision and a large dose of Miami inspiration within one of the finest settings of Marbella, Villa Adriana is a made-to-order home that blends modern appeal with timeless style and a seamless fit of refinement, practicality, and family home comfort.