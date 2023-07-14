Miami Influences

“We retained quite a few of the original elements of the property,” says Synne, “such as the lovely front door, the vaulted ceiling in the living room and the adjoining covered terrace that flows on from it to create a continuous area that also communicates with the kitchen, formal dining room and main bedrooms.” Make no mistake though, all these details have been meticulously restored and given a contemporary feel, from the Mediterranean roof tiles to the inlaid floors and restored stonework framing the living room fireplace.

“We always work closely with the owners of the property, in order to bring their wishes to life, in a made-to-order fashion, which includes everything from architectural design and interior styling to bespoke furniture, material choices, colour tones, fittings, artwork, made-to-measure furnishings, and of course the choice of amenities. Everything is designed and planned to detail, and then built, crafted, and fitted with a great deal of care and attention. You might say this is where our Scandinavian eye for detail and perfectionism comes into it, although the factory producing most of the furniture, soft furnishings, and the decorative items from our Sandon Collection is located in the north of Spain.”

The owners were particularly closely involved in the creative process of Villa Adriana, and being South American, they infused it with a love of fresh white and off-white colour tones; a touch of the Americas and in particular Miami brought to our shores that works particularly well within the climate and aesthetic setting of Marbella. “In some ways, the white-dominated colour tones veered a little from our more typical style,” says Synne, “but this is exactly what we love, and it allows us to evolve our own skill sets further.” What she refers to is visible in lighter-toned bespoke furniture pieces made to fit the villa to perfection, as well as window frames, lighting, and soft furnishings in an array of cream-whites accompanied by gentle accompanying tones.

“The result is very fresh, infused with details that give every room a character and identity of its own, while the floor plan breaks down the volumes of what is a sizeable villa. Each room is spacious yet intimate and cosy, serving a function complementary to the ones surrounding it, and we have also paid careful attention to the overall feel of the house and the flow between spaces, not to mention practical issues such as creating lots of cupboards and storage space in the right locations – and integrating them into the aesthetic style of the home.”