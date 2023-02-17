From its private hillside position, Villa Lúa casts its glance across a wide expanse, following the Golden Mile to the sea and all along the coast. With its 21st century architecture and technology, this home sets the tone for contemporary comfort and style in Sierra Blanca, occupying over 1,400m2 of space surrounded by its own landscaped greenery.

Named for the moon (Lúa means moon in Galician and Portuguese), the villa’s prominent views are particularly impressive as the sun sets and the night sky creates an array of sparkling lights emboldened by the waxing and waning phases of the moon. On a full moon night, its cool white light shimmers on the sea much like the sun does during the day.

Turn the other way and you behold the grandeur and intense greenery of La Concha, crowning glory of the Sierra Blanca mountain range to which Marbella owes so much, not least its cherished microclimate. For owners and residents lucky enough to call this property home, hiking trials running through protected mountain scenery are just a short walk away.

The beaches and amenities of Marbella and Puerto Banús are close by, as are the courses of the Golf Valley, but the gated community of Sierra Blanca has the privately tranquil air of a select country club that should be much further removed from the downtown area. In many ways, it is a location that brings together the best of all elements, and as it is the only newly built modern villa within Sierra Blanca, no compromise has been made in its design and no effort spared in its construction and finishing.