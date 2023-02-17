Situated at the base of what is arguably Marbella’s most iconic landmark, La Concha Mountain, Villa Lúa is one of the few newly constructed luxury villas built in the prestigious residential community of Sierra Blanca. A fine example of contemporary engineering and architectural styling, this seven-bedroom home is a modern mansion within a few minutes of the town centre and Golden Mile bustle.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Situated at the base of what is arguably Marbella’s most iconic landmark, La Concha Mountain, Villa Lúa is one of the few newly constructed luxury villas built in the prestigious residential community of Sierra Blanca. A fine example of contemporary engineering and architectural styling, this seven-bedroom home is a modern mansion within a few minutes of the town centre and Golden Mile bustle.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
From its private hillside position, Villa Lúa casts its glance across a wide expanse, following the Golden Mile to the sea and all along the coast. With its 21st century architecture and technology, this home sets the tone for contemporary comfort and style in Sierra Blanca, occupying over 1,400m2 of space surrounded by its own landscaped greenery.
Named for the moon (Lúa means moon in Galician and Portuguese), the villa’s prominent views are particularly impressive as the sun sets and the night sky creates an array of sparkling lights emboldened by the waxing and waning phases of the moon. On a full moon night, its cool white light shimmers on the sea much like the sun does during the day.
Turn the other way and you behold the grandeur and intense greenery of La Concha, crowning glory of the Sierra Blanca mountain range to which Marbella owes so much, not least its cherished microclimate. For owners and residents lucky enough to call this property home, hiking trials running through protected mountain scenery are just a short walk away.
The beaches and amenities of Marbella and Puerto Banús are close by, as are the courses of the Golf Valley, but the gated community of Sierra Blanca has the privately tranquil air of a select country club that should be much further removed from the downtown area. In many ways, it is a location that brings together the best of all elements, and as it is the only newly built modern villa within Sierra Blanca, no compromise has been made in its design and no effort spared in its construction and finishing.
21st Century Mansion Luxury
Villa Lúa may be modern, but the entrance to the property has all the presence of a classical home, taking you through greenery as the villa comes into view. Built over four levels linked by stairs as well as a lift, the home features seven private suites, including the luxurious 59m2 master bedroom with its custom-made dressing room and bathroom.
You will be impressed upon entering a hallway of classic proportions, with a double-height ceiling, which provides access to bedroom suites and living spaces on three levels. The lower floor also incorporates a professionally equipped gymnasium, a beautifully finished private cinema room, and an alluring heated indoor pool, all linked to outdoor spaces. Natural stone floors add light-toned elegance to this perfectly proportioned home that caresses the eye from every angle.
The terraces that connect such entertainment areas with the main living room, dining spaces, garden and pool, form a centrally important part of life at Villa Lúa, providing the outdoor areas used for relaxing, sunbathing, socialising, family meals and also lounging in style. In all, there are 300m2 of open and 200m2 of covered terraces to complete a rather spectacular outdoor living space – always in the presence of panoramic sea views from a wide range of different perspectives.
Boutique Living
In its finesse and carefully detailed finishing, Villa Lúa cannot be described other than offering boutique refinement and sophistication, for this is a home where the elements of luxury come together with exquisite balance and harmony. From the driveway and the gallery-style five-car garage to the modern wine cellar bordering the home cinema and entertainment area, this is a five-star deluxe mansion.
Slide the doors open from the spacious master suite and the sea opens up before you. Do the same in the 109m2 living room and the formal dining area that flows on from it, and the same scene unfolds. Glide into the tastefully styled heated indoor swimming pool, and you’ll enjoy yet another perspective of this stunning spectacle, to be enjoyed with new eyes when the sun sets and dusk turns to night.
Ambient lighting which illuminates the sleek white architecture and elegant gardens adds further sparkle to one of the finest new villas designed and built in Marbella in recent years. Villa Lúa may be a Costa del Sol property, but it is one on a truly international scale that would stand out as much in California, Florida or the French Riviera. For all this, the décor is neither minimalist nor superfluous, but instead speaks of a refined sense of balance and taste.
This is also visible in the state-of-the-art kitchen and the beautifully appointed modern bathrooms and dressing areas, all exquisitely detailed and finished. Yet the crowning glory of Villa Lúa has to be the stunning rooftop terrace from which the Marbella coastal area appears to literally spread at your feet. Fitted with plush lounging and dining spaces, as well as an outdoor kitchen, this is the ultimate lifestyle area in a property made for the good life.
With a private spa, cinema and leisure hub fit for a luxurious boutique hotel, Villa Lúa offers its residents a dreamy home with all the comfort and style of a modern-day palace, which is exactly what this 21st century architectural jewel of a home is – a high point of contemporary design in Sierra Blanca.
INFO
Engel & Völkers Marbella
Golden Mile
Tel: (+34) 952 868 406.
marbellagoldenmile@engelvoelkers.com
www.marbella-ev.com