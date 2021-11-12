Follow the leafy streets uphill to one of Nueva Andalucía’s most exclusive areas, Los Naranjos, and you come to a private, gated cul de sac. Occupying its own domain and overlooking the surrounding gardens, golf courses, hills and also open countryside from this privileged location is one of the most distinctive properties in this area. Villa Mercury is a spacious, luxurious contemporary villa whose ample living areas sprawl within a green oasis in such a way that the property never looks anything other than elegant and welcoming.

Steps flanked by cascading terraced water features lead up to the main entrance, where an imposing hall functions as the principal distribution point that connects the different parts of the home. Follow the open-plan layout to the right and you come to a spacious living area made up of two lounges and a dining room that connects to the modern kitchen, itself leading out onto a terrace and barbecue area just made for outdoor dining. The main lounge looks out over one of two swimming pools, this one sparkling in the gorgeous green hues of its shimmering tiles.

From the living room, broad steps lead down to an entertainment area that sets the pulse racing. Far from the dinky affair seen in some villas, this is a space where members of the family can spend countless days and evenings and never get bored. There is a comfortable lounge, a dining area, bar, bathrooms, games areas and a home cinema that has to be one of the most impressive in Marbella – complete with its own bar area and popcorn machines, not to mention state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.