Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of Engel & Völkers
Named after the herald of the ancient gods, Villa Mercury is a superlative modern family villa set within private grounds fit for a deity. Far from an off-the-shelf contemporary villa, this is a unique home designed for privacy, entertaining and above all, enjoying oneself in style.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: PEDRO JAÉN and courtesy of Palo Alto, Ojén
Follow the leafy streets uphill to one of Nueva Andalucía’s most exclusive areas, Los Naranjos, and you come to a private, gated cul de sac. Occupying its own domain and overlooking the surrounding gardens, golf courses, hills and also open countryside from this privileged location is one of the most distinctive properties in this area. Villa Mercury is a spacious, luxurious contemporary villa whose ample living areas sprawl within a green oasis in such a way that the property never looks anything other than elegant and welcoming.
Steps flanked by cascading terraced water features lead up to the main entrance, where an imposing hall functions as the principal distribution point that connects the different parts of the home. Follow the open-plan layout to the right and you come to a spacious living area made up of two lounges and a dining room that connects to the modern kitchen, itself leading out onto a terrace and barbecue area just made for outdoor dining. The main lounge looks out over one of two swimming pools, this one sparkling in the gorgeous green hues of its shimmering tiles.
From the living room, broad steps lead down to an entertainment area that sets the pulse racing. Far from the dinky affair seen in some villas, this is a space where members of the family can spend countless days and evenings and never get bored. There is a comfortable lounge, a dining area, bar, bathrooms, games areas and a home cinema that has to be one of the most impressive in Marbella – complete with its own bar area and popcorn machines, not to mention state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.
The Perfect Home
The ground floor is home to a further two bedroom suites, a professional office and, if you turn left in the hallway, a private spa bathed in natural light. A few steps down from the ground floor level, it has an informal, welcoming feel as you descend to the sauna, the Turkish baths, changing rooms, shower area and a gymnasium fully equipped with the latest high-end equipment. Expect to look out upon Zen-inspired garden details as you work out or relax in perfect comfort before making your way to one of four bedroom suites on the first floor of the villa. Each of these enjoys commanding views over Nueva Andalucía down to the sea, either from within the bedroom, bathroom, dressing area or its own terrace.
Naturally the largest and most luxurious of these is the master bedroom, which also connects to a panoramic rooftop terrace where the views of the garden are spectacular as are those of the surroundings.
Villa Mercury is the product of a labour of love on the part of its creator and owner, and displays interesting differences with properties created by developers. This is because it has been designed, laid out and fitted from the perspective of the people who live in it and are lucky enough to call it home, and the result is what you could easily call the perfect family home – ideal for enjoying privacy, entertaining in style and seeing a family grow up in.
A Personal Oasis
Such a bold claim could not be possible without an equally impressive garden, and here too Villa Mercury does not disappoint, catching the attention with its beautifully flowing garden in which pathways lead through perfect lawns flanked by over 40 types of fruit trees and many flowering species as well as beautiful water features. At one end is the very secluded green-toned infinity pool whose sundeck overlooks a private tennis court with professional playing surface. Stroll through the parkland landscape, past the outdoor dining area and awe-inspiring fountains to the other side of the garden, and you discover yet more lifestyle delights.
Indeed, this part of the garden contains the main swimming pool and deck area, encompassing not only a poolside hot tub and the cooling effect of a horizontally layered modern pond with Japanese Koi fish, but also an outdoor lounge, dining area, kitchen, barbecue and of course bathrooms. It’s a fully self-contained space where the family can spend lazy or in fact lively afternoons in the glorious Marbella sun, enjoying the best that the region’s famous lifestyle has to offer. Tastefully lit up at night, it becomes a stylish entertaining venue in which the greenery and water features of the garden provide an almost ethereal backdrop.
Ever mindful of conceiving a private home base, the owner did not stop at creating this idyllic green space, but added a very practical component in the form of a small orchard extending from the main garden that provides the household with fresh, organically grown produce. In addition to a wide variety of fruit trees in the small orchard there is also a vegetable and herb garden, fresh flowers for the house and even a chicken coop for fresh, natural eggs. Taken together with its security, advanced home automation system, natural stone detailing and a multi-car garage, this is a very complete 21st century villa designed to offer everything a modern family could wish for.
Together with a very private and scenic setting just a short drive from Marbella and Puerto Banús in a location surrounded by golf courses, living here feels like being in the lap of the Gods.