I wanted each and every room within the home to feel different but not so much as if it were not a part of the whole. All the bathrooms have their own ‘theme’, featuring walls and co-ordination but not all with matching tiles and furniture. I deliberately designed the bedrooms with different wardrobe systems according to the space. A sliding wardrobe arrangement should always be between two walls. They are awkward when designed with exposed ends.

The hinged white wardrobes in the rear ground floor bedroom were designed with space around, because I wanted to keep the large patio door onto the dining terrace which offers a sea view from the bed. The coffee lacquered wardrobes separated by the huge bespoke fabric headboard sit either side of the recessed shower in the adjacent bathroom. They were governed by the necessary shower space behind.

The master suite seemed more suited to a small walk-in wardrobe rather than wardrobes actually in the room. I wanted to keep this bedroom free from too much visual interference, retaining a spacious feel. The optical focus in this bedroom is the sea view though the patio door to the enclosed terrace, as well as the new picture window. Previously, this window was a quarter of its new size and I never understood how this came about given the aspect. This window, like all other apertures to the outside world, has the frame installed to the outside of the recess.

In the UK and other Northern European countries this is normal but rarely seen in southern Spain. Windows in southern Spain are normally installed on the inside of a recess with a sill on the outside which is pitched downwards and tiled. All of the windows and patio doors at Number 40 are installed to the outside of the recess. I have lined the inner side of the recesses with the wood effect material in many of these apertures. This has created a ‘frame’ to the outside world as well as a practical shelf or seat and curtain or blind reveal.

The kitchen is importantly open to the living area but retains a separate room feel. I designed the kitchen to the final shape that fits my idea of a modern kitchen right now. At the high end of kitchen design there is a trend to consolidate a colour and texture resulting in a solid distinction. The colour is actually matched to the windows and I was lucky enough to find a hard surface worktop which is almost identical. The floating narrow units that surround the deeper wood-effect drawers accent the flatness and solidity of the rest of the design.

Another element that I knew I wanted to work with in Number 40 was copper. It’s always been a favourite of mine and the natural element even reacts to oxidisation in such a fine way. The backsplash on the right side is real slate that has a beautiful copper tone running through it. The slate also clearly swings grey/green and reminds me of the typical colour of copper oxidisation. I have used a few polished copper elements in the kitchen and this is the closest we have come to shiny bling in the project, but they accent the dark tones of the matte lacquer and stonework surfaces well. I did choose a copper extractor to float over the island hob but in the end, I felt it would dominate and contradict rather than complement the kitchen. I selected a well-designed stainless steel canopy instead that was powder-coated with the same finish as the windows, matching the kitchen as well.